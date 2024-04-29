Bills Sign Former Ohio State ‘Standout’ WR in First Moves After Draft

The Buffalo Bills continued to beef up their roster with new talent following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL draft. One of Bills manager Brandon Beane’s first moves was signing former Ohio State wide receiver Xavier Johnson Jr.

Shortly after Day 3 concluded, Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz announced Johnson, a former team captain with the Buckeyes, was heading to Buffalo. Johnson’s stats as a receiver aren’t anything special, he recorded a total of 26 receptions for 329 yards and 2 touchdowns during his tenure at Ohio State.

However, Syracuse.com’s Ryan Talbot wrote, “Johnson was a special teams standout with the Buckeyes which could give him a chance in Buffalo.”

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked the 6-foot, 202-pounder as the 45th-best wide receiver entering the NFL draft, but noted his talent on special teams.

“Johnson grew up in the Cincinnati area and was a standout basketball and football player at Summit Country Day School. A three-star recruit, he had double-digit football offers (plus several basketball offers) but chose instead to walk on at his dream school, Ohio State,” Brugler wrote. “He earned a role on special teams each of the last five seasons, finishing his career with a remarkable 899 snaps and 14 tackles.”

The VERSATILITY that I’m seeing from UDFA Xavier Johnson Jr….Bills fans get excited for training camp. Solid Curtis Samuel understudy. Hope he can stick around, because I see WR, RB, KR & gunner. My OSU fan friends say he’s a weapon 👀 #WeaponX pic.twitter.com/pgVRGK9PDY — Karlton with a K (@karltonspeaks) April 28, 2024

The new Bills player “broke into the rotations at both running back and wide receiver, and his two career touchdown receptions (one each vs. Notre Dame and Georgia) came when injuries forced him to step up in pivotal moments. He is an instinctive athlete with the ball in his hands and has feet that are both quick and agile. His toughness and resilient attitude are winning traits.

“Overall, Johnson’s offensive value for the next level might not stand out, but he is the consummate coach pleaser, and his special-teams impact could keep him on an active NFL roster.”

The Bills Only Drafted 1 WR During the NFL Draft, Keon Coleman



After trading out of the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, Buffalo finally made a selection on Day 2. With the No. 33 overall pick, the Bills drafted former Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman. Speaking to reporters after landing in Buffalo, Coleman said he received a text message from quarterback Josh Allen after his name was called.

“He texted me the day of and was like, ‘You’re the guy I want. I watched a lot of receivers and I want to play with you,'” Coleman said. “And I’ve been saying the same thing. I want to play with the guy that wears number 17. I think he’s a great quarterback, one of the best in the league right now and I would love to be catching passes from him. I’m ready for that.”

A one-year starter at FSU last season, Coleman tallied 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also returned 25 punts for 300 yards. While he can make explosive plays, there are consistency and separation issues.

Bills News: Brandon Beane Said They Aren’t Making a Splash Trade for A Star WR

#Bills GM Brandon Beane on what he likes with Keon Coleman: "Big, physical size, plays above the rim, for a big guy drops his weight." Beane also mentions being impressed with Coleman during FSU's season opener against LSU. pic.twitter.com/Lp4H96Vs4h — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) April 26, 2024



Rumors swirled that the Bills could possibly trade for San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel, or Cincinnati Bengals’ Tee Higgins. However, Beane clarified that a big slash trade or signing was not happening this offseason.

After trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, Beane seems to hope Coleman can fill that void. “Position by position, you’re never happy. You’re never content and like, ‘We’ve got it figured out,’” Beane told reporters on April 27. “If you’re expecting something big or anything like that, there’s no trade coming.”

Beane said that he’s happy with the group the Bills have now. As it stands, Allen’s top targets on the roster are Coleman, Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins, and tight end Dalton Kincaid.

On Sunday, April 28, the Bills signed wide receiver Quintez Cephus, his agents told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Detroit Lions’ 2020 fifth-rounder missed all of last season after he was suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy. In three seasons, he registered 37 catches for 568 yards and four touchdowns.