GM Ryan Poles Reveals Bears’ Plans for Amegadjie, Jones & Starting LT Spot

The Chicago Bears were potential suitors for a left tackle with the 9th pick in the first round of the NFL draft. Instead, the team got that player in the third round, selecting Kiran Amegadjie 75th overall.

The prospect out of Yale is 6-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 318 pounds and has a draft pedigree two rounds and 93 spots higher than current Bears left tackle Braxton Jones. That begs the question then of who Chicago intends to start at the offensive line’s most crucial position in 2024, as No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams embarks on his rookie year under center.

A reporter asked general manager Ryan Poles about his plans at left tackle and if Amegadjie has the potential to start there in Chicago.

“Potentially,” Poles responded. “Probably not year one.”

You love the tools that he has. His pass [protection] is really good. Love his length, hand usage, and a big man that we believe is going to continue to get bigger and more explosive. So it should really increase the competition on our offensive line and make everyone better. Read More From Heavy 2024 NFL Draft Live Stream: Watch the First 3 Rounds Here We don’t really wanna put a ceiling on him. I see the progression is potentially getting himself into swing tackle setup. He can play guard, he played guard early in his career, too. So swing tackle, inside-outside, which is always helpful. We’ve struggled with flexibility in the past, so he has that ability. And then we’ll see where he ascends to. If that means competing to start this year or next year, that’s great. But if he ends up just being another really good offensive lineman, you can’t have enough.

Braxton Jones Started for Bears as Rookie, Was Above-Average NFL Performer in 2023

It wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibility for Chicago to start a rookie at right tackle in 2024, as they did so with Jones just two years ago.

Jones, a fifth-round pick (No. 168 overall) in 2022 out of Southern Utah, started all 17 games during his rookie campaign. He also started 11 games at the position last season, missing six due to injury.

Jones finished 2023 as the 35th-best tackle in the league out of 81 players qualified, according to Pro Football Focus. He allowed 2 sacks and 32 pressures, accounting for 9 penalties across 724 total snaps, per PFF.

The Bears owe Jones only $4 million total over his four-year rookie contract, of which the 25-year-old will enter year three in 2024. Amegadjie will join Jones and Darnell Wright, the team’s starting right tackle and the 10th overall pick last year, in the position group.

Bears Have Produced Quality Draft in 2024, Despite Holding Just 4 Picks

Chicago has put together a quality draft through its first three selections, which is important as the franchise has only four at its disposal this year. As it stands currently, the Bears’ final pick will come in the fourth round at No. 122 overall.

They traded a separate fourth-rounder earlier this offseason to the Los Angeles Chargers for wide receiver Keenan Allen, then doubled-down on that position by selecting Rome Odunze out of Washington with the 9th overall pick. Chicago also took Williams first.

If the organization looks at specific need over the most talented player available, the Bears are likely to select either an edge rusher or a three-technique defensive tackle on Saturday.