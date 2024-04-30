Browns CB Greg Newsome Responds to Contract News

The Cleveland Browns are picking up Greg Newsome’s fifth-year option and the outspoken cornerback offered a subtle response to the news.

Newsome took to social media to celebrate with two praying emojis. He also reposted many messages celebrating the news on his Instagram.

🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) April 30, 2024

The option is worth $13.3 million during the 2025 season. The deadline to make a decision was May 2, but there was little doubt that the Browns would pick it up. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news.

Newsome joined the Browns as the No. 26 overall pick in 2021. He notched career-highs in tackles (49), tackles for loss (4), pass breakups (14) and interceptions (2) last season.

Greg Newsome’s Future Still Unclear With Browns

With his option picked up, Newsome is secure for the next two years. Whether both of those years are played with the Browns is still a question.

The Browns have three solid cornerbacks in Newsome, Martin Emerson Jr. and Denzel Ward. When all three are healthy, Newsome plays as a nickelback, with Emerson and Ward holding down the outside.

“We have three guys who can play press-man coverage at a very, very high level,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said on April 18. “That’s not a skill set I’m looking to give away.”

The Browns have some big contracts on the books and likely won’t extend both Emerson and Newsome. Cleveland could play out both seasons with the trio—which they believe is the best in the league — or choose to get something in return via trade either this year or next.

“Newsome’s actual future with the team isn’t clear as Emerson becomes extension-eligible after the 2024 season and Ward is under contract for four more years, three of which are essentially guaranteed,” The Athletic’s Zac Jackson wrote on Wednesday, May 1. “But picking up the option gives Cleveland time to assess whether it wants to keep all three, have Newsome play out the two years for which he’s now locked in or potentially trade one — likely Newsome — ahead of next season for salary-cap reasons.”

Greg Newsome Not Concerned With Trade Rumors

Newsome’s name has been brought up in trade rumors this offseason. He hasn’t let it become an issue for him as he prepares for his fourth NFL season.

“I don’t pay attention, but obviously my family and stuff tell me and ask me,” Newsome said on Tuesday, April 16. “What goes through my head is nothing. I feel like I’m comfortable here. [Andrew Berry] and the ownership and all my coaches know what I’m capable of, they know what I bring to this team, not just on the field, being one of those glue guys — being a guy that’s always energetic, celebrating no matter what. I feel like they know my value. So I wasn’t too worried about that.”

If Newsome is traded, the Browns have some young cornerbacks waiting in the wings. Cameron Mitchell was selected with a fifth-round pick last season. Cleveland took South Dakota defensive back Myles Harden in the seventh round this year. Kahlef Hailassie and Tony Brown are also on the depth chart.