Browns Scoop Up ‘Workout Warrior’ Receiver After Release

The Cleveland Browns have signed wide receiver Jalen Camp, adding more depth to the unit ahead of offseason workouts.

Camp — who comes in at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds — was originally selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round in 2021. He has appeared in five career games with one start, all with the Houston Texans. Last season, he spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers.

Camp was released by the Panthers on May 10. He didn’t spend long without a team and will now get a shot with the Browns.

Before being drafted, Camp made some noise with his workouts at his pro day. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds and reached 39.5 inches on the vertical jump. Camp also bench-pressed 225 pounds 30 times — a number usually reserved for linemen.

Here is his draft breakdown from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com.

“Camp could be considered a workout warrior after his monster pro day, but that might be underselling him. With just 48 catches and five career touchdowns, there isn’t much production to base a draft grade on,” Zierlein wrote. “He can be his own worst enemy with ragged route breaks that create catch-point congestion, but that is correctable with more teaching and in an offense that allows him to stay on the move. He flashes ball skills and toughness in traffic and his best football could be ahead of him.”

Browns Have Top 3 Wide Receivers Set

The Browns are taking a shot on Camp’s upside, but he’ll have to work hard to stick around in Cleveland. The Browns have a top three of Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore that they really like. Former third-round picks David Bell and Cedric Tillman will also be in the mix, battling for reps.

Cooper is coming off a Pro Bowl season. He carried the Browns’ offense last season despite catching passes from four different quarterbacks. Cooper racked up 1,250 yards on 72 catches.

Moore had a successful first year in Cleveland following an offseason trade. He set career-highs in receptions (59) and yards (640).

The Browns traded for Jeudy this offseason and quickly signed him to an extension. Jeudy came in as a first-round pick. The Broncos selected him No. 15 overall in 2020. He has notched 3,053 yards on 211 catches with 11 touchdowns in his career.

Browns Add Jamari Thrash in Draft

The Browns added further depth to their wide receiver corps through the draft, selecting former Louisville pass-catcher Jamari Thrash in the fifth round.

Thrash notched 63 receptions for 858 receiving yards (13.6 per) and 6 touchdowns last season with the Cardinals. He’s embracing the opportunity to work alongside Cooper and the rest of the Browns’ receivers.

“I mean, they’re all great players,” Thrash said during rookie camp. “Like I said, I’m a type of guy, I don’t mind waiting my turn, I don’t mind playing my role. So whatever the coach need me to do, whatever those guys need me do, I’m willing to do it.”

The Browns passing game should get an additional boost from the return of Deshaun Watson. The Browns’ $230 million quarterback is working his way back from a fractured shoulder but is expected to be ready to roll for Week 1.