Browns QB Jameis Winston Sends Message on Deshaun Watson

The partnership between Jameis Winston and Deshaun Watson already seems to be thriving for the Cleveland Browns.

Winston sang Watson’s praises during OTAs on May 30, citing him as a reason he signed with the Browns this offseason.

“A big reason that I wanted to come here [was] because the opportunity was here for me to serve and to give to my teammates,” Winston said. “And him being one of the best quarterbacks in this league, being a quarterback that I have had [the opportunity] to see him grow as a number one draft pick and just see his ascension as a player. I have familiarity with that, so it’s an honor to serve him.”

The Browns opted to sign Winston over Joe Flacco, who helped guide the team to the postseason when Watson was injured.

“I would just say with Joe … last year was great, getting to know him, getting him implemented with our team, and then the impact he had was special,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said in March. “Every year you have to look at your roster, look at your team and make decisions that you think are right for the football team.

“We’re really excited about Jameis. He’s a talented, talented football player. I’m excited about his fit and what we’re doing. That was really the crux of it.”

Browns QB Jameis Winston Praises Deshaun Watson’s Leadership

Winston is a former No. 1 overall pick. He has passed for 22,104 yards, 141 touchdowns and 99 interceptions in his career and has a 34-46 record as a starter. He aspires to be a starter again but is content with his role with the Browns.

Watson is still working his way back from shoulder surgery. He’s been throwing every other day during OTAs as part of his rehab regimen. However, Watson has still been heavily involved and leading on the field, per Winston.

“I’ve seen intentional leadership of him taking mental reps. He is one of the best quarterbacks in this league,” Winston said. “I’ve seen a consistent growth and just him focusing on his shoulder routine, focusing on building that strength back. And when he throws it, he spins it, so I haven’t seen anything of lack.

“I’ve just seen him just continue to grow, continue to lead these guys — because it’s challenging when you’re not getting the reps. It’s challenging to have a presence when you’re sitting back from afar watching. And he’s done an incredible job just staying locked in, staying focused. I smile when he’s communicating to the receivers in the back, communicating to the offensive lines, talking protections because that is football and he’s not missing the beat.”

Jameis Winston Doing ‘Great Job’ Learning Browns’ New Offense

The Browns are hoping for a full season out of Watson. He’s played in just 12 games over the last two seasons due to a lengthy suspension and last year’s shoulder injury.

Cleveland started five different quarterbacks last season with Watson out. If he does miss time, the Browns feel confident that Winston can hold it down. New offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has been pleased with Winston’s ability to pick up the system.

“Jameis has done a great job,” Dorsey said. “It’s really encouraging. I think the most encouraging thing is the ‘Alright, if we make a mistake and we go in the room and correct it,’ you see that being corrected the next day on whether it’s similar concepts, the same concept, whatever it is. … He’s done a great job from a leadership standpoint, from an execution standpoint, continuing to grow and then taking in what we’re talking in there onto the grass.”

The Browns have a strong stable of quarterbacks. Joining Winston and Watson are Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Tyler Huntley.