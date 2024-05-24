Cowboys Urged to 6-Time Pro Bowl Free Agent in ‘Game Changer’ Move

It’s not too late for the Dallas Cowboys to make a major addition to their roster as there are some established names still in free agency. There are areas on both sides of the ball that Dallas could address, and Calais Campbell would go a long way to reinforcing the defensive line.

Campbell is one of the most senior players in the league at 38. But Blogging the Boys writer Tony Catalina believes he’s the right kind of short-term addition.

“Age is certainly a factor for the Cowboys front office in the overwhelming majority of situations, however, for a one-year rental at a position of need, Campbell may be the perfect signing for the Cowboys… On a pure production level, with no added outside factors, Campbell being inserted into the interior of this defensive line with the pass rushers they have on the outside could be a game-changer for this defense,” Catalina wrote on May 23.

Campbell has hopped around the NFL in recent years as he enters the twilight of his career. But even at his age, the numbers show that the defensive lineman is still effective.

Calais Campbell Continuing Career After Falcons Stint

Campbell initially made his mark in the NFL as an Arizona Cardinal, first joining the team as a second-round pick in the 2008 NFL draft. Campbell spent 9 years with the team, making two Pro Bowls and racking up 107 tackles for loss.

However, Campbell’s best NFL season came with the Jacksonville Jaguars. After signing with the Jags in the 2017 offseason, Pro Football Reference states that he earned 14.5 sacks and forced 3 fumbles that year. He was named a first-team All-Pro for the first and only time of his career.

Campbell followed up with 10.5 sacks the following year. But his age-33 season in 2019 was when he clearly began to drop off production wise. In 2020, Campbell joined the Baltimore Ravens, where he would total 11 sacks over 3 seasons.

His switch to the Atlanta Falcons before the 2023 season was a positive, though. Campbell earned 6.5 sacks (his best since 2019) and racked up 11 tackles for loss. He’s clearly not the same producer he was in the late 2010s. But he hasn’t dropped off nearly as much as some aging pass rushers.

Cowboys Could Afford Campbell

Any free agency move that doesn’t break the bank is one the Cowboys should consider. While Dallas is tight on space, they are in a “winning window” and Campbell is a cost-effective addition.

Spotrac states that the Falcons paid Campbell a $7 million salary for his services in 2023. While that isn’t extremely cheap, the Cowboys could ideally get him signed on a cheaper deal considering they are considered playoff contenders.

That being said, Spotrac also estimates that Campbell’s market value is around $7.5 million a year. So a cheaper deal may be possible, but it may not be easy to pull off.

If Dallas was interested, it may be beneficial to wait until closer to the season. Campbell clearly wants to play, but still doesn’t have a team. Waiting until the late summer can force a free agent’s hand.