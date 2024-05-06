Cowboys Predicted to Make Surprise Trade for Steelers RB

The Dallas Cowboys have reunited with Ezekiel Elliott, but they are now being linked to a trade for a Pittsburgh Steelers running back. After the Steelers announced that they were not picking up the fifth-year option on RB Najee Harris‘ contract, the rumor mill has been working at full strength.

However, the possible trade could be a rumor and nothing else. 93.7 The Fan’s Adam Crowley addressed the initial links, and then discussed the possibility.

“So here’s the hot, hot, hot Steelers trade rumor. It comes from one guy from Fan Sided and the other guy from Bleacher Report, so I don’t know if it’s the most credible thing. I also don’t know if it’s not, because both of those guys say they have Steelers sources, and the rumor is this: The Dallas Cowboys could be interested in trading for Najee Harris,” Crowley said on May 6.

While the possibility is exciting, the validity of the reports has already been hit. NFL Network’s Jane Slater responded to the development by quickly claiming it is just the rumor mill at work.

“On these Najee Harris and Cowboys reports, team source tells me ‘click bait,'” Slater wrote on X.

Considering that Slater works for the NFL, it’s hard to believe the initial reports.

Harris Could Be Leaving Steelers

On the surface, Harris leaving Pittsburgh doesn’t make sense. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2021 and has totaled 1200+ yards from scrimmage in each of his three seasons. But the reality is that the Steelers have three viable RBs and Harris might be too expensive.

As Pro Football Reference shows, Harris exploded onto the scene in 2021. He racked up 1667 total yards and 10 touchdowns, making the Pro Bowl but missing on the All-Pro squad.

In the past two years since 2021, Harris has still been productive but the averages aren’t great. Harris has been fed a lot of touches, but has only averaged 3.9 yards per rush in his career.

That’s not abysmal, but it’s not the kind of production that causes teams to extend an RB. In an era where RBs are more undervalued than ever, bailing on a player like Harris makes more sense than re-investing.

This is especially true considering that Jaylen Warren is the team’s most dynamic RB, and the addition of Cordarrelle Patterson adds another physical option. Patterson may not be at Harris’ level anymore, but he provides a similar dimension to the Pittsburgh running game.

Cowboys Bring Back Zeke for Cheap

Any prospective move for an RB may seem out of the Cowboys’ budget, but Dallas spent very little on bringing back Ezekiel Elliott. Zeke was once the highest-paid RB in the NFL, but is now one of Dallas’ cheapest contracts.

According to Spotrac, Elliott is set to make $2 million for the 2024 season. Elliott will make $1.25 million in salary, and will receive the rest via his signing and roster bonuses.

Even though Zeke has passed his prime, that is great value for a reliable bruiser RB. Plus, there is plenty of incentive for Elliott to try and earn a better deal after his one-year contract is up.