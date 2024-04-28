Cowboys Veteran Named Potential Cut Candidate After NFL Draft ‘Steal’

The Dallas Cowboys addressed their secondary with one of the “steals” of the NFL draft, but that may mean a departure for a team veteran. Dallas didn’t add a corner until the fifth round, but there is early optimism for new corner Caelen Carson.

That’s why Blogging the Boys writer Jess Haynie believes Nahshon Wright could be in trouble. Wright, along with Israel Mukuamu, have new competition for roster spots.

“While fifth-round picks are hardly roster locks, Caelen Carson is entering a CB room ready for new blood… Even before the draft, it was hard to imagine Wright making the roster again after three years of nothing. But the former third-round pick has hung around thanks to that draft pedigree and a lack of competition,” Haynie wrote on April 28. “Carson was seen as a steal, getting third-round grades from some sources, and will hopefully raise the bar for the backup corners.”

There’s an entire offseason of work that will decide who sticks around, but a new option is enticing. Dallas has found an exceptional starting duo in Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, but the spots behind that are not set in stone.

What to Know About Caelen Carson

The primary appeal of Carson is that he has tools coaches can’t teach. At 6’0″ and 200 pounds, Carson has classic NFL corner size and athleticism to match. Carson doesn’t have the experience that other prospects have, but he can still develop further.

According to Sports Reference, Carson missed several games in 2021 and 2022. He played 36 games at Wake Forest over four seasons, but he produced at a decent rate all the same.

Carson registered 26 passes defended over his four seasons, nabbing 3 interceptions along the way. He also forced two fumbles over that time.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected Carson as a third-round pick. The draft analyst does think he needs to develop, but believes the former Demon Deacon could make the jump.

“He works through route combinations from zone and will come downhill and strike with good purpose most of the time,” Zierlein wrote. “Carson’s angles to the throw and as a tackler can be spotty, leading to missed opportunities. Overall, the physical traits are ahead of the positional skills, but there is enough in place to project him as an eventual CB3.”

New Cowboys DB Announces His Presence

While Carson was the only DB to be drafted, the Cowboys did add UDFA signing and former East Carolina safety Julius Wood.

While most fans won’t be familiar with Wood’s game, they should know that he was a big deal for the Pirates. The Columbus, Ohio native brought down two interceptions in each of his last two seasons. He also led the team in tackles both years.

Now, he’s ready to make an impact in Dallas.

“HOW BOUT’ THEM BOYS,” Wood wrote on X.

HOW BOUT’ THEM BOYS ⭐️ https://t.co/7jUanM5YFT — Julius Wood (@4thqtrWood) April 28, 2024

Wood was actually one of three safeties signed to the Cowboys’ UDFA class. Dallas also added Emany Johnson out of Nevada, as well as Texas A&M prospect Josh DeBerry who initially started his college career at Boston College.