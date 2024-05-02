Cowboys Urged to Reunite With 5-Time Pro Bowler in Free Agency

The Cowboys draft is behind them, along with their rather uninspiring foray into free NFL agency, but there is still a chance to do some shopping before things get serious when OTAs and training camp get underway in the coming weeks and months. One such move could be to bring back a familiar face who, strangely, has not been able to find a job this offseason.

That would be cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the cornerback who was a season-saver last year when he was acquired by a trade in March, then teamed with corner DaRon Bland to make up a potent cover tandem even after star corner Trevon Diggs went out for the season with a torn ACL.

Bland is back to see if he can repeat the magic of last year, when he had a league-high nine interceptions and a record five pick-6s, and Diggs is back and expected to be healthy for the start of the 2024 season. That’s why the Cowboys let Gilmore walk in free agency. But since no one has picked him up, and because the Cowboys could always use depth in the defensive backfield, there is some logic to running things back with Gilmore in 2024.

Stephon Gilmore Was Big in 2023

That’s the thinking at Blogging the Boys, in an article titled, “3 post-draft moves the Dallas Cowboys should make to complete their roster.” The post suggests that, along with adding veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell, the Cowboys should also trade for running back Javonte Williams of the Broncos and, yes, bring back Gilmore.

“Trevon Diggs’ return from his season-ending injury is a concern, one that running it back with Stephon Gilmore would eliminate. Adding him back to the mix with Diggs, DaRon Bland, Jourdan Lewis, and rookie Caelen Carson would give the Cowboys five versatile CBs to make their secondary scary good this year,” the site wrote this week.

Gilmore is 33 and has 12 years of NFL wear and tear on him, which includes a shoulder injury that he tried to play through back in January. He subsequently had surgery on the shoulder, though he should be ready for the start of the 2024 season.

Despite all that, Gilmore has shown he can still be a shutdown corner. He allowed a passer rating of 82.7 when balls were thrown his way, which is the highest of his career but still a dependable number for a starting corner. As a team, the Cowboys allowed an 84.3 passer rating, which was ninth-best in the NFL.

Cowboys Have DaRon Bland, Trevon Diggs in 2024

And let’s not forget who Gilmore is. In his career, Gilmore has amassed five Pro Bowl appearances, two first-team All-Pro selections, a Super Bowl ring and a Defensive Player of the Year award to his credit. He is a star corner and one of the league’s most credible veterans.

No matter who the snaps played out among Bland, Diggs and Gilmore, it would be an imposing group, and would be that much more impervious to injury, especially if Diggs needs time to get to 100%. Bland, for one, has high expectations from Diggs.

Per Jon Machota of The Athletic, Bland said this week, “I mean, a lot of people are not expecting what Tre is gonna come back with. I know what Tre is gonna come back with. It’s going to be something dangerous. Can’t wait.”