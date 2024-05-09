Proposed Trade Lands Cowboys Former First-Round Pick With Upside

The Dallas Cowboys continue to search for a reliable veteran third receiver option alongside CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks in quarterback Dak Prescott‘s arsenal.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars playmaker Zay Jones visited Dallas on May 8. However, the ideal solution to rounding out the Cowboys’ receiving corps in 2024 and in the coming seasons might be available essentially for a song on the trade market.

After the Tennessee Titans signed Tyler Boyd on May 7, after adding Calvin Ridley early in free agency, former first-round pick Treylon Burks is likely expendable.

“Treylon’s obviously a big slot target,” an AFC Scouting Director told Heavy. “You’d have to have a simple route tree for him, though. He’s big, physical, still on a rookie deal and that makes him more than worth taking a flier on.”

Titans general manager Ran Carthon was not in the building when Tennessee chose Burks with the No. 18 overall pick in 2022, and also selected former Tulane wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson in the sixth round this year in addition to the veteran additions at the position the past two offseasons.

Through his first two seasons, Burks has battled through injuries while catching 49 passes for 665 yards and one touchdown.

At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, could become a reliable red-zone target alongside tight end Jake Ferguson for Prescott and the Cowboys.

“He’s a bust as a first-round pick,” the executive says. “But he can be a situational piece in the right scheme. He has good hands, strong but is at his best working inside or in bubble screen situations where you can use his power to run after the catch.”

What Might a Treylon Burks Trade Look Like?

Treylon Burks as a rookie 19% target share

8.2 yards/target

1.79 yards/route LCL sprain in August last season, re-aggravates on September 29th, and entire sophomore campaign kaput…new leadership in Titans’ organization do not believe in him but another team should pic.twitter.com/KfGZqHS8Jl — kev mahserejian (@RotoSurgeon) May 7, 2024

Burks may be the odd man out in Tennessee but could fill a pressing need for the Cowboys’ offense ahead of a high-stakes season for Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy who are both in lame-duck situations.

Players benefit from change of a change of scenery all the time.

In Dallas, Burks would be out from underneath the outsized expectations of being a top-20 pick in the draft and likely be no more than the third-receiver option in Prescott’s arsenal which could unlock some of his potential.

Meanwhile, the combination of a Titans crowded receiver room that already includes DeAndre Hopkins, Ridley, Boyd, and Jackson with a receiver trade market that only yielded a fourth-round pick for the Chargers in exchange for potential future Hall of Famer Keenan Allen, the Cowboys might be able to pry Burks away in exchange for a late-round pick.

Here’s what a potential Burks trade might look:

Cowboys trade: 2025 Sixth-Round Pick

Titans trade: WR Treylon Burks

Burks still has two seasons remaining on his rookie deal, is just 24 years old, and would add a potential weapon to the Cowboys’ offense.

Meanwhile, Tennessee might be thrilled to add even a late-round pick to next year’s draft capital to continue building around quarterback Will Levis or to soften some of the blow from trading up to replace him should he falter in 2024.

Can the Cowboys afford Treylon Burks’ Contract?

The Cowboys’ salary cap issues have been a going concern this entire offseason, and limited Dallas’ ability to be big players for top talent in free agency.

But, Burks is set to count just $3.9 million against the cap in 2024, while the Cowboys currently have approximately $5.43 million in cap space, according to OverTheCap.

Dallas is clearly actively shopping for receiver help, but might not find a younger and more affordable option than Burks.