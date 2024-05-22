Former Super Bowl MVP Opens Up on NFL Readiness of Broncos’ Bo Nix

Former NFL quarterbacks tend to know who will be successful at the professional ranks — will Bo Nix be that guy for the Denver Broncos?

New York Giants icon and 1987 Super Bowl MVP Phil Simms has high expectations for Nix in Denver. Simms shared his thoughts on Nix’s NFL readiness with his son and NBC analyst Chris Simms.

“I watched [Nix] during the season,” Simms said on the May 20 episode of “Chris Simms Unbuttoned.” “I liked him. I said, ‘He looks bigger than 6-foot-2.’ I don’t know what it is. He’s long-legged, he’s got great size. I think he’s very mobile. I don’t think he got the credit he deserved there. And, oh, his arm strength … Is it elite? No, but he does make a lot of power throws every single game.”

The Broncos did not hesitate to select the 24-year-old Nix at No. 12 overall as his age failed to scare away head coach Sean Payton. Simms felt the debate over Nix’s age was irrelevant.

“‘He’s gonna be 25.’ So what? They act like they’ve gotta get these guys, they’re gonna keep them for 20 years … Hopefully, they can get four years in,” Simms said.

Payton seemingly wanted experience under center as Nix has 61 collegiate starts under his belt. That is why Simms expects Nix to “adapt to the NFL really fast.”

Broncos’ Starting QBs Ranked Dead Last in PFF Rankings

While Simms might have faith in Nix, much of the national media is skeptical of the Broncos’ quarterback situation.

Unsurprisingly, Trevor Sikkema from PFF listed the Nix and Jarrett Stidham duo last in his QB rankings ahead of the 2024 season.

“Stidham just hasn’t been good to this point in his NFL career,” Sikkema wrote in his May 21 article. “He has one season where he earned a passing grade above 56.0, and his NFL resume includes just two big-time throws to eight turnover-worthy plays. Nix’s experience and efficiency at Oregon could help him break through quickly, though his adjustment from the Ducks’ offense to NFL situations could be a challenge.”

Stidham has started just four games in the NFL between the Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders. His relative lack of starting experience likely contributed to Denver taking a potential upgrade in Nix.

What Will a Successful Rookie Season Look Like for Nix?

It would be unrealistic to expect Nix to replicate the production he had during his final season at Oregon. Broncos Country will likely be satisfied if the ex-Ducks star can put together a solid rookie campaign.

Expectations are low in the Mile High City, so no pressure, right? What would a successful first year look like for Nix?

Russell Wilson should serve as the baseline as he had 26 touchdowns to eight interceptions in his final 15 games with the Broncos last season. Wilson completed 66.4% of his passes and barely reached the 3,000-yard threshold, finishing with 3,070 passing yards.

Assuming Nix can stay healthy, he should be able to surpass 3,000 passing yards with ease. Completing at least 66% of his passes might be the bare minimum with his accuracy.

Payton must name Nix the starter first, yet the first-rounder has an entire summer to prove himself.