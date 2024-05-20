Broncos Challenged to ‘Resurrect’ Career of Former All-Pro Playmaker

The Denver Broncos are a team in transition under head coach Sean Payton and need additional veteran leadership.

Since Payton took the Broncos job, he has been willing to sign his former New Orleans Saints players. Wil Lutz, Adam Trautman and Michael Burton were among the players who swapped the bayou for the Rocky Mountains. Could another ex-Saint join them?

Travis Wakeman from The Sporting News challenged Denver to help “resurrect” the career of former All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas.

“What made Thomas successful in New Orleans was his ability to get open on shorter routes,” Wakeman wrote in his May 19 article. “He created great chemistry with Drew Brees and the two connected at an alarming rate. If Payton is looking to duplicate that in Denver, a similar connection between Thomas and Bo Nix is not hard to envision.”

The Saints released Thomas on March 13 after the wideout played in just 20 games since 2019. Despite that, Wakeman believes the star could be a “safety net” in case things go south with Courtland Sutton.

“Thomas’ best days are definitely behind him, but he wouldn’t need to be ‘the guy’ in Denver like he was in New Orleans. If he could be the guy that Payton called on when he needed a play from a guy who has made those plays many times before, in front of his own two eyes, that could be invaluable to this young, growing squad,” Wakeman wrote.

Thomas Played at His Best Under Payton in New Orleans

Injuries cost the All-Pro valuable time during his final four seasons with the Saints. However, it is easy to forget the impact Thomas had when healthy.

Thomas won the 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year award after he set a league record with 149 receptions. Through his first four seasons from 2016-19, Thomas amassed 5,512 receiving yards and 470 receptions.

The Ohio State product has yet to reach those highs again considering his last four injury-riddled campaigns. Still, it would make sense for Payton to bring in his former top target.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler agreed as he reported on March 3 about the likelihood of a reunion between Payton and Thomas.

As with any speculation, time will ultimately be the deciding factor as to whether Payton views Thomas as a potential fit.

Broncos Set at Wide Reciever — With or Without Thomas

Payton will likely make tweaks to his roster before the start of the 2024 season. Until then, the Broncos appear set at wide receiver — whether or not Thomas joins the fold.

Marvin Mims Jr. will enter his second season in Denver and is poised for a larger role under Payton. Bradley Locker from PFF tabbed the speedy Mims as a potential breakout candidate in his May 16 article.

The Broncos signed ex-Detroit Lions wideout Josh Reynolds to a two-year $14 million deal on March 27 to provide a veteran jolt. Denver also invested in Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele during this year’s draft.

The jury remains out on Sutton, who has skipped offseason workouts with the club due to a contract dispute. If Sutton can resolve his contractual issues with the Broncos, he will be another piece to the offensive puzzle.