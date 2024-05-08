Veteran QB Breaks Silence on Free Agency After Announcing End of Broncos Tenure

The Denver Broncos created room on the 90-man roster as they prepare for rookie minicamp, set for May 10-12 with OTAs right after.

Part of that preparation included some housekeeping, with the Broncos parting ways with fourth-year veteran quarterback Ben DiNucci. There are three other quarterbacks on the roster. DiNucci figured to be the odd man out when the battle for the starting job began.

There are but so many meaningful reps to go around, which DiNucci appears to understand.

“I have been released by the Broncos,” DiNucci posted on X on May 8. “All part of the journey !!

“Excited for what’s to come.”

DiNucci, 27 was a seventh-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. He made three appearances with one start in his rookie season. But he has not taken a snap in a regular season game since then.

He first joined the Broncos practice squad last May, spending most of the 2023 season on the practice squad. Denver re-signed him to a one-year, $985, 000 reserve/future pact in January.

DiNucci has 219 passing yards on 53.5% completion in his career with an 0-1 record as a starter.

Ben DiNucci Faced Uphill Battle to Make Broncos Roster Before Hitting Free Agency

The odds were certainly stacked against DiNucci who saw the Broncos acquire two more quarterbacks this offseason. He was already an afterthought in discussions about the Broncos’ starter for 2024 that typically included teammate Jarrett Stidham.

Stidham remains in the mix.

But the Broncos’ trade for former New York Jets first-round pick Zach Wilson was the first sign DiNucci’s roster spot was in jeopardy.

Selecting former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick of the 2024 draft was the final straw, especially amid predictions that Nix will be under center sooner rather than later.

Despite DiNucci’s institutional knowledge, the money suggested he was a long shot to make it.

He could have served as a camp arm. But the Broncos have decided to go with an option that has more upside for now.

Broncos Choose Record-Setting Rookie Over Ben DiNucci For Now

“The Broncos are also giving Colorado School of Mines’ record-setting quarterback John Matocha a tryout at their rookie minicamp this weekend,” 9 News’ Mike Klis wrote on May 8. “The Broncos currently have 74 players on their 90-man roster, but that doesn’t include their seven draft picks and 14 undrafted free-agent rookies, some of whom figure to sign in the coming days.”

Matocha comes highly decorated, albeit from a lower level, leaving his ultimate ceiling even more unclear than a prospect from a more prominent program. He is undersized for the quarterback position at 5-foot-11.

But players have succeeded at that size before. And Matocha’s resume speaks for itself.

“Matocha graduated from Mines as one of the top quarterbacks in NCAA Division II history, throwing for 15,006 career yards and 162 touchdowns, rushing for 1,982 yards and 28 touchdowns, and compiling the best quarterback rating in D-II history at 172.4,” MinesAthletics.com’s Tim Flynn wrote on April 29.

“He ranks first all-time in college football history in passing and total (191) touchdowns, and is second in D-II history total offensive yards (17,006), and third in passing yards.”

DiNucci set records as a senior at James Madison, so college accolades hold little weight at the NFL level. Still, the Broncos could see something in Matocha. They could also be banking on DiNucci still being available if they need him when training camp rolls around in late July.