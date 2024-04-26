Broncos’ $10 Million Duo Put On Notice in Post-Round 1 Draft Prediction

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton spoke highly of incoming rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

The Broncos made Nix the No. 12 overall pick of the 2024 draft. Some panned the pick as a reach based on pre-draft analysis. But it was arguably made necessary by five QBs going in the first 10 picks. That included the Minnesota Vikings jumping up one spot to select J.J. McCarthy.

Part of Nix’s appeal to head coaches, particularly those in Payton’s position, is that many view him as being pro-ready.

One of the older prospects at the position, that readiness could serve Nix and the Broncos well.

“Bo Nix will be the Week 1 starter in Denver,” ESPN’s Jordan Reid wrote on April 26. “We’ve all heard about how Nix’s skill set — accuracy and strong decision-making — could translate well to Sean Payton’s offense, and Nix’s savviness will likely lead him to early snaps. Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham are the Broncos’ options outside of Nix, so there’s a clear path for him to become the team’s immediate starter.”

Nix set FBS records for games started in a college career (61) and completion percentage in a single season (77.4%)

He has also talked up Payton and the similarities between the coach’s and Oregon’s offenses.

“When you watch old cut-ups and when you watch what they did with that system, it was quick game, get the ball out, timing stuff that I love to do,” Nix said on “RG3 and The Ones” on April 4. “That’s what we did so great here at Oregon.”

Sean Payton: Bo Nix ‘Extremely Smart’

Nix’s ability to recall the Broncos’ system left Payton impressed. The head coach also noted what else he liked about Nix’s game.

“He’s extremely smart, he handles the protections, and he’s a tough sack,” Payton said on the “Pat McAfee Show” on April 26. “The ball the ball comes out, and at times he can hang in longer maybe with a progression. But I think aside from the mental then that day, and even his pro day, his arm strength was extremely impressive.”

Payton also recalled the 2017 draft in explaining the decision to take Nix when they did.

He also noted that they were leery of potentially missing out on Nix. That was because the Atlanta Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall. The Broncos were clearly not comfortable with their quarterback situation after cutting Russell Wilson.

Sean Payton Compares Drafting Bo Nix to Missing on Patrick Mahomes

The Broncos acquired Wilson via trade. They already had Stidham – who Payton once endorsed as a starter – too. But Payton still felt the need to be aggressive for Nix.

He recalled missing out on Patrick Mahomes by one pick to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017.

“I think the biggest thing is trusting what you’re seeing, and I say that respectfully,” Payton said. “Everyone has jobs to do and it’s always like, ‘Well, manage the draft.’ [Or], ‘They could have backed up and got him.’

“I heard that with Patrick Mahomes when Kansas City took him. And I’m like, ‘Well, they couldn’t have backed up and got him because we were taking him with the next pick. … Before Penix was taken, we were discussing a slight wiggle. Then you start looking at it and saying, ‘Is it worth the risk for a third-round pick?’ And I’m just glad it worked out in our favor.”

Stidham and Wilson will count a combined $9.7 million against the Broncos’ salary cap this season. Ben DiNucci checks in just under $1 million.

If Nix proves ready as predicted, they might be relegated to holding a clipboard at best in 2023.