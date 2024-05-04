Broncos Encouraged to Trade Javonte Williams to RB-Needy Super Bowl Contender

In the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos selected former Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé.

The move further strengthened the Broncos’ backfield, yet might have made veteran Javonte Williams expendable. Williams is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is already on the radar of a writer for a Super Bowl contender.

Brian Martin from the SB Nation site Blogging the Boys encouraged Denver to trade Williams to the RB-needy Dallas Cowboys.

“[Williams] would immediately upgrade the position as Tony Pollard’s replacement,” Martin wrote in his April 29 article. “The Cowboys can easily part with a late-draft pick in 2025 to acquire Williams’ services. The 5’10”, 220-pound RB is exactly what they need at the position. He is a true three-down back with the power to pick up the tough yards and the agility and contact balance to pick up chunk yardage down after down.”

The Cowboys lost Pollard to the Tennessee Titans in free agency. Dallas has veterans Ezekiel Elliott and Royce Freeman on the roster, along with unknowns Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn.

Head coach Sean Payton could be unwilling to part with Williams. Martin wants the Cowboys to monitor his availability if Payton decides to trade the North Carolina product.

“Even if he ends up being a one-year rental he is well worth the investment if they can pry him away from the Broncos,” Martin wrote.

Williams Listed Among Broncos Veterans Put on Notice After 2024 NFL Draft

Williams was about as productive as he could be in 2023 after coming off a devastating knee injury suffered the season prior. His modest production under Payton might not bode well for his future in Denver.

Dylan Von Arx from Mile High Huddle listed Williams among the four Broncos veterans put on notice after the NFL draft.

“There is an overlap in their styles, and with the major injury and being in a contract year, it’s hard to see a world in which Williams is a Bronco after 2024,” Arx wrote on April 30. “[Samaje] Perine may not even see Week 1 because his production can easily be replaced, and Jaleel [McLaughlin], while talented, is an easy tell because he got the ball every time he was on the field.”

Arx called Estimé a “powerful addition” to the offense and noted his Williams-like “bruiser mentality.”

However, Arx also took a slight shot at Williams by saying, “Estimé has much better vision and two fully functional knees.”

Where Does Williams Fit in a Crowded Broncos Backfield?

Having a diverse group of running backs is a nice problem in the NFL, especially for Payton and company. Where does Williams fit into the crowded Broncos’ backfield with Payton calling the shots?

Estimé was only a fifth-round pick, but he had a solid career with the Fighting Irish. The Notre Dame star rushed for 1,341 yards in 12 starts during his last collegiate campaign. He even accumulated 29 scores on the ground from 2022-23.

McLaughlin was an undrafted free agent just last season, posting 570 yards from scrimmage on 107 touches. The NCAA’s all-time rushing leader figures to earn additional carries in 2024.

There will be several mouths to feed in Denver throughout Payton’s second season, which again is a nice problem. Unfortunately, that might push Williams to the brink unless he stays healthy and puts together a promising season.