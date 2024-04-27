Broncos 2024 NFL Draft Results: Full Draft Class Revealed

The Denver Broncos‘ incoming draft class is set following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL draft.

Denver took Oregon star Bo Nix in the first round with the No. 12 overall pick. Nix was the sixth quarterback taken as part of a historic run of 14 straight offensive players to kick off the draft’s first round.

The Broncos did not have a second-round pick, yet made a legacy pick in the next round. Denver took Utah EDGE Jonah Elliss, son of 10-year NFL veteran Luther Elliss at No. 76 overall. The elder Elliss played with the Broncos during the 2004 season.

Nix reunited with Ducks teammate Troy Franklin with the second pick of the fourth round. Denver traded with the Seattle Seahawks to move up from the No. 121 pick to snag the Oregon wideout.

The Broncos also made a blockbuster trade on Day 3 for New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Franklin-Myers agreed to a two-year $15 million contract, including $10 million guaranteed.

Seven draft picks were available to head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton. Here is the full 2024 Broncos draft class: