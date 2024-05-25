Super Bowl Champion Drops Highlight Reel After Comparison to Broncos QB [Watch]

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton knows what he wants from the quarterbacks running his offense. Payton typically favors quarterbacks who can play in a rhythm and on time from the pocket, which describes rookie first-round pick Bo Nix.

Nix has drawn comparisons to former New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees.

Having caught wind of the latest iteration of that comp, in which NFL Network’s Michael Robinson claimed Nix was a more athletic Brees, the Super Bowl champ had a fitting reaction.

“I had to have some fun with this one!” Brees posted on Instagram on May 22. “I appreciate the comparison @real_mike_rob. Bo Nix will be a stud in the NFL. I still haven’t seen many QBs doing this though…gotta be an athlete! Tape don’t lie!”

A 13-time Pro Bowler, the league’s leading passer seven times, and a four-time touchdown leader in his 20-year career, Brees added 752 yards and 25 scores on the ground. But 366 yards came in the first five years of his career while he was with the then-San Diego Chargers.

However, 21 of his 25 scores came with the Saints, as did his – and Payton’s – lone Super Bowl victory. He also finished his collegiate career with 906 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Brees rose to prominence on his abilities as a passer, though.

The Broncos surely feel similarly about how they want Nix’s path to be. While he too is more known for his passing ability, the 24-year-old has shown an ability to manipulate the pocket and buy time for his receivers.

Joel Klatt: Bo Nix a ‘More Athletic Drew Brees’

Nix rushed for 1,613 yards in his collegiate career, including a career-best 510 yards in 2022 at Oregon. Like Brees, Nix scored most of his rushing touchdowns in his second act with the Ducks after transferring from Auburn where he gained most of his yards.

“He, I think in a lot of ways, reminds me of Drew Brees; although not as prolific of a passer and more athletic as a runner,” Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt told Denver Sports in January. “He is smart and makes those decisions as a point guard more so than a guy that’s gonna stand in there and really drive the ball down the field.”

The comparisons flattered Nix, who said he admired Brees as a child. He acknowledged his journey was just beginning.

He called the comparison “very respectful.”

“It’s like, I mean come on. What are we doing? That’s … one of the greats out there,” Nix said on the “RG3 and The Ones” podcast on April 3 . “I’ll take it. Yeah, if you want to compare me to Drew Brees. Now, I got a lot to do and a lot to learn, a lot to play for.”

Klatt had some pause over Nix’s transition to the college game, stating that he wasn’t asked to do what he would under Payton while at the previous level.

He is not alone in that skepticism. But Nix sees the similarities.

Bo Nix’s Transition to Broncos Going Smoothly

“When you watch old cut-ups and when you watch what they did with that system, it was quick game, get the ball out, timing stuff that I love to do,” Nix said. “That’s what we did so great here at Oregon, I believe.”

Payton said Nix was handling the installation of the Broncos’ offense well during rookie minicamp. He compared his young QB to a golfer for his consistency.

The head coach had a similar tone after the first OTAs, pointing to Nix’s collegiate career.

“He’s farther along than most would be,” Payton told media members on May 23. “We’re talking about a player who’s played 61 games [in college]. He’s extremely smart. He’s picked it up very quickly.”

There will inevitably be bumps along the way. But Nix is up against an unproven or underwhelming gaggle of competitors for the starting job.

He could be on track to deliver on post-draft predictions calling for him to start in Week 1.