Broncos QB Puts Teammates on Notice With Comments About Starting Job

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix may be the future. But he is going to have to earn the starting job in training camp.

Nix joins a ragtag group of former draft picks Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, the latter of whom the Broncos acquired in a trade two days before the draft. The three of them will duke it out for the right to start Week 1.

Stidham, for one, is not relinquishing the starting job he got last season.

“This is a business. I understand how this thing goes. But it’s been fun to compete, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Stidham told reporters on May 23 at the conclusion of OTAs.

“Like I said, I mean I’ve dealt with this before when I was in New England when we drafted Mac Jones. It’s a business totally understand it. But at the same time, I’m here to compete. I’m not just going to sit down and let somebody else walk on in here and – I mean, I’m going to compete my butt off to get the job. So, super excited about it.”

Stidham noted that this was his first time being the vet in the room, which was “fun.” He also has the benefit of experience in Head Coach Sean Payton’s system. That familiarity has led to some positive early returns in the OTAs.

However, the fact Payton and General Manager George Paton added two other quarterbacks to the roster this offseason might not bode well.

Jarrett Stidham ‘Competing’ to be Broncos Starting QB

Stidham completed 60.6% of his passes for 496 yards and two touchdowns with one interception last season.

He started the final two games of the season after Payton benched Russell Wilson.

Payton once touted Stidham as a potential starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL. But he stopped short of naming the incumbent quarterback as the starter or even the front-runner in the race to be QB1.

“He’s definitely competing to be the starter. I don’t think we have a term ‘driver seat’ really,” Payton said at the owners meeting on March 25. “He is going to compete for that position. I know he’s anxious and excited to do that, and I’m sure there’ll be other candidates that will be competing with him.”

The former Patriot and Las Vegas Raider, Stidham, was confident in his ability to step in as the starter after last season.

He also received a vote of confidence from right tackle Mike McGlinchey.

Mike McGlinchey: Jarrett Stidham a ‘Good Football Player’

“I love Stidy,’’ McGlinchey said, per 9News’ Mike Klis on April 14. “I think he’s a very capable player – he’s actually more than that; he’s a good football player. He’s made of the right stuff. He’s a competitor. He’s a leader. And I think he’s just been waiting for his shot to see what he can do.”

“I don’t know [what] our plans are. But if it is Stidy, myself and the rest of our team truly believes in him and we’re going to play our (butts) off for him.”

Each quarterback ran with the starters for one day of the three-day OTAs.

A clearer picture could develop when the team reconvenes for their next OTAs, which run from May 28-30. There is one final session of OTAs from June 3-6 before they assemble for mandatory minicamp (June 11-13) with training camp in late July.