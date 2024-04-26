Vikings’ Star Sends Message to GM After 3-Word Reaction to J.J. McCarthy Pick

Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah practiced what he preached, not shying away from making a trade in the 2024 draft. He did so not once but twice, coming away with quarterback J.J. McCarthy at No. 10 overall and edge rusher Dallas Turner at No. 17.

The former of those two picks drew plenty of attention, with Vikings rising star safety Josh Metellus among those who chimed in.

“Go blue baby,” Metellus posted on X on April 25 after the pick came in.

The Vikings lucked out with the run on QBs playing out a bit differently than initially projected after the New York Giants passed on taking a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick, and the Atlanta Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall.

Rather than wait any longer, Adofo-Mensah followed through on his comments, and swung a deal, albeit a much smaller one than many projected coming into draft night.

Metellus, who pushed for Pro Bowl honors in 2023, came away impressed with his GM’s strategy.

The second trade evoked a “whoa” from the versatile Metellus, accompanied by a looking emoji. He also wondered if the move would help the defense, which lost a lot of talent up front this offseason.

All three of the Vikings’ top edge defenders left via free agency, including four-time Pro Bowler Danielle Hunter.

“Tell Kwesi that whatever he cooking smells like a hit,” Metellus posted.

Vikings Draw Rave Reviews After Drafting J.J. McCarthy, Dallas Turner

McCarthy and Turner slid from their pre-draft projections. The Vikings are the beneficiary, coming away among the “biggest winners” of the night, per ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

“All along, McCarthy was linked to the Vikings. And all along, we thought they might have to give up their other first-round pick — No. 23 — to get him,” Kiper wrote on April 26. Instead, though, they patiently waited. They traded up one spot with the Jets, got their guy and kept the No. 23 pick. That’s a huge win.

“Minnesota was able to use that pick at 23 to move up six spots to land Turner, my top-ranked edge rusher and the No. 9 player on my Big Board. While the franchise had to give up quite a bit — it also surrendered No. 167 and 2025 third- and fourth-rounders — Turner is a great player who fills a position of need. Like the Bears, the Vikings landed two players in my top 15. This is a really solid haul.”

Kiper named Head Coach Kevin O’Connell as well as playmakers Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson among the reasons the Vikings are a “great fit” for McCarthy.

McCarthy’s addition could also go a long way in contract negotiations with Jefferson.

Vikings’ Needs and Options on Day 2

The Vikings could still use help on the interiors of their defensive line, and several options could fill the void or more right out of the gates. Illinois’ Jer’Zhan Newton and McCarthy’s college teammate, Kris Jenkins, are both still on the board.

However, the Vikings’ lack of draft capital on Day 2 could complicate things. They only have one selection: in the fourth round at No. 108 overall.

They do hold four picks on Day 3.

But with just three picks in 2025 – their first-rounder and two fifth-round picks – they could need to hit on a couple of those to fill out the back end of the rosters. Jefferson is due to reset the market with his next contract making value in other areas of the roster essential.