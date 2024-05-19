Young NFC Squad Named ‘Potential Destination’ for Broncos’ Courtland Sutton

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton continues to send a message to the only team he has ever known.

Sutton skipped the Broncos’ voluntary offseason program, failing to join his fellow veterans in on-field workouts that started May 13. If the veteran wideout cannot receive a pay raise, the Broncos might not have a choice but to trade him.

Matt Holder from Bleacher Report named the Green Bay Packers a “potential destination” for Sutton ahead of the 2024 regular season.

“While the Packers have a stable of young wideouts,” Holder wrote in his May 18 article. “Christian Watson has struggled to stay healthy. They could use a veteran presence in the position group like Sutton and have enough cap space available — about $21.3 million — to make this happen. That would give Jordan Love a good contested catch target to help make a playoff run this fall.”

The Packers went 9-8 in 2023 and came within inches of appearing in the NFC Championship. Green Bay is expected to compete with conference powerhouses like the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions this upcoming season.

2nd NFC Playoff Squad Also Viewed as Potential Trade Destination for Sutton

The Packers are a possible NFC contender, yet the Los Angeles Rams are not far behind. Los Angeles went a surprising 10-7 last season after winning just five games during the 2022 campaign.

USA Today’s Jarrett Bailey reported on April 27 that the team was a potential landing spot for Sutton. In his May 18 article, Holder floated the Rams as a trade partner for Sutton to boost the offense under head coach Sean McVay.

“Worst case, Sutton gives Matthew Stafford a third wideout to throw to and helps the 36-year-old quarterback make one more push for another Lombardi Trophy. Plus, we all know general manager Les Snead isn’t shy about trading away draft picks for proven players,” Holder wrote.

Holder cited the concerning injury history of All-Pro Cooper Kupp as justification for a Sutton trade to Hollywood. Kupp has missed 13 games since being named the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year.

The Rams would not be out of character to make a blockbuster trade for a veteran playmaker. Broncos Country unfortunately knows that feeling as it saw future Hall of Famer Von Miller traded to the team in November 2021.

Packers or Rams Would Give Sutton Ample Postseason Opportunities

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler posted to X on April 20 that the Broncos have no plans to trade Sutton. If the Broncos develop a change of heart, the Rams or Packers could be promising landing spots.

Both franchises have combined for nine postseason berths and four NFC Championship appearances since Denver took Sutton in the 2018 NFL draft. The Rams even won the 2022 Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Denver has yet to make a playoff appearance or have a winning season with Sutton in the lineup.

Since 2018, the Broncos have suffered through six consecutive losing seasons, including four double-digit loss campaigns. Winning has been hard to come by lately in Denver and the losing seemingly has no end in sight.

Assuming Sutton desires a change of scenery, Green Bay or Los Angeles might be the place for him.