Adam Schefter Shares Crucial Update on Jordan Love Extension

The Green Bay Packers are potentially preparing to offer quarterback Jordan Love a potentially market-setting contract extension, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter isn’t sold on a deal coming soon.

During a recent interview with ESPN Milwaukee, Schefter was asked about Love’s inevitable extension. While the Packers can now give Love an extension at any time, Schefter made it clear that he doesn’t believe a deal will get done any time soon.

“It’ll be up to Russ Ball to see if he can get this deal done. I don’t think they’re anything close to getting it done right now,” Schefter said “Those are conversations that will occur here in the days and weeks to come. I still think the most likely course of action is that the two sides will figure out a way to get a deal done.”

That’s not the kind of update Packers fans are hoping for. However, based on Schefter’s comments, the hope is still that the two sides will figure out a deal at some point in the future.

Jordan Love’s Incredible Ascension

There were so many unknowns heading into Love’s first year as a starter. None of that seemed to matter by the end of the year.

Love was a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Packers traded up to take the Utah State quarterback despite having Aaron Rodgers still under contract.

Although he was drafted to be Rodgers’ successor, Love had to wait patiently. Rodgers went on to win back-to-back MVPs before being traded to the New York Jets. Love had attempted just 83 passes and started one game before getting his own opportunity in 2023.

Things did not get off to a great start last season. Love and the offense looked out of sorts, with missed assignments and receivers running into each other frequently. All of that changed in the second half of the year.

Love went on an incredible run over the final eight games of the regular season. He completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 2,150 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just one interception. He carried that hot streak into the playoffs, dominating the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round.

There are some questions about whether Love’s stretch was an anomaly. However, the Packers still seem willing to pay him a massive extension this offseason.

The Quarterback Market Keeps Exploding

While the Packers and Love wait to discuss a new deal, quarterbacks are about to start getting paid.

The Detroit Lions reset the quarterback market after the draft. They gave Jared Goff a four-year, $212 million extension, which makes him the second highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. Joe Burrow is the only quarterback making more money.

While Goff has been respectable in the NFL, he hasn’t been the second-best quarterback in football. His contract will result in other quarterbacks like Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa expecting massive paydays on contract extensions of their own.

That will also be the case for Love, who is hoping that he showed enough flashes in 2023 to become one of the highest-paid players in NFL history this offseason.