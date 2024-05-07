Broncos Blockbuster Trade Proposal Jettisons Courtland Sutton to AFC Playoff Squad

Whoever starts at quarterback for the Denver Broncos in 2024 will need all the offensive reinforcements possible to succeed.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton should be a security blanket for the starter under center next season. However, Sutton decided to skip voluntary offseason workouts in April leading to trade speculation.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report proposed the Broncos should trade Sutton to the Pittsburgh Steelers to reunite with former starter Russell Wilson.

“Courtland Sutton could be one of Pittsburgh’s priority targets in the post-draft trade market,” Kay wrote in his May 7 article. “Sutton’s name has appeared in the rumor mill frequently in recent years, and a move could materialize now that the Broncos are working to free up cap space and start fresh in wake of their immensely expensive decision to part ways with Wilson earlier in the offseason.”

Denver would receive a 2025 third-round pick and a 2025 sixth-round pick in this hypothetical trade. Sutton leaving the Mile High City would not be a surprise given rumblings around the league.

Jarrett Bailey of USA Today reported on April 27 that the Steelers were one of two teams to inquire about Sutton around the 2024 NFL draft. If Sutton were to land in Pittsburgh, Kay felt Wilson would be set up for success on the Broncos’ dime.

“Given the signal-caller is entering his age-36 campaign and hasn’t reached a Pro Bowl since 2021, it’s well worth giving up future assets to maximize the small window the team has with Wilson under center,” Kay wrote.

Sutton Saw a Brief Resurgence Catching Passes From Wilson

Broncos fans will probably not remember the Wilson era fondly but Sutton might.

The veteran receiver saw a brief career resurgence catching passes from the presumed Steelers starter in 2023. Last season, Sutton tied for third in the NFL with his career-high 10 touchdown receptions.

Sutton and Wilson were magic as the wideout caught a touchdown in five consecutive games from Week 6 to Week 11. He caught fire as the Broncos went on a five-game winning streak.

Entering the 2023 campaign, Sutton had just 14 touchdown receptions through his first five seasons. Sutton is waiting on his second career 1,000-yard campaign after amassing 1,112 yards in 2019.

The question is, will Sutton match his career season with the Broncos or another team next season?

Broncos Will See Wilson & the Steelers in 2024

Revenge is often a dish best served cold so will Wilson get his against the Broncos next season? Will Sutton get in on the festivities too?

Wilson will return to Denver suited up in the black and gold during the 2024 regular season. Members of Broncos Country are unlikely to give the star quarterback a warm reception.

The nine-time Pro Bowler went 11-19 in 30 starts with the Broncos from 2022-23. Wilson never found his footing in Denver despite pairing with veteran head coach Sean Payton in his second season.

In 2023, Wilson had a 26-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio, yet averaged just 204.7 passing yards per game. Wilson also threw for less than 200 yards in eight of his 15 starts last season.

Time will tell if Payton made the right call to move on from Wilson in favor of Jarrett Stidham or rookie first-rounder Bo Nix.