Conflicting Reports Emerge on Broncos Pro Bowler’s Future Amid Trade Rumors

The Denver Broncos have yet to make a final call on wide receiver Courtland Sutton’s future. A team captain in 2023, he skipped voluntary workouts seeking a new contract.

General Manager George Paton and Head Coach Sean Payton expressed little concerns, though.

The former second-round pick has two years left on his four-year, $60.8 million contract. In response to a post from the CTESPN handle loosely affiliated with former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, one team insider pushed back on the idea that Sutton could be on the move.

“It’s not Courtland,” 9News’ Mike Klis reported on X on April 29. No plans to trade him. As Paton and Payton let Broncoland know in recent weeks, Sutton in good standing.”

Klis was proactive in this case since the post did not specify Sutton. But trade rumors have ramped up in light of Sutton’s situation. USA Today’s Jarrett Bailey posted on X on April 27 that the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers were potential landing spots.

That report was in line with reporting from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler about Sutton’s trade availability from before the draft.

The Broncos’ stance was clear from the outset of Sutton’s holdout.

“The #Broncos have received multiple trade inquiries on wide receiver Courtland Sutton, per sources,” Fowler reported on X on April 20. “The Broncos do not plan to trade Sutton, who is skipping voluntary workouts due to his contract.”

Nothing ever came to fruition. But Bailey did indirectly push back on Klis’ reporting.

Current WR Landscape Possibly Contributing to Courtland Sutton’s Situation

“Contrary to reports, WR Courtland Sutton is not in good standing with the Denver Broncos, per source,” Bailey posted on X on April 29.

“He wants a new contract, and nothing has changed on that front. The Broncos aren’t budging, citing that Sutton still has 2 years on his deal. However, the Eagles just extended A.J. Brown who had 2 years left on his current deal.”

Brown inked a three-year, $96 million contract extension with the Eagles.

Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown agreed to an deal, getting $120 million over four years with $77 million guaranteed.

However, the kicker for Sutton may have been former teammate Jerry Jeudy’s three-year, $52.5 million pact with the Cleveland Browns, which included $41 million in guarantees due at signing. Sutton received $34.9 million in guarantees in his current deal.

Jeudy is roughly three years younger than Sutton and is a former first-round pick.

But his role in Cleveland isn’t expected to be much bigger with the Browns, and he has never had a season as good as Sutton’s best when he earned a trip to the Pro Bowl.

Bo Nix Could Solve Long-Standing Issue for Broncos, Courtland Sutton Amid Trade Rumors

Working against Sutton, he has never achieved those heights again. But the front office and staff seem to appreciate the circumstances that have contributed to that.

Specifically, Sutton has played with nine different starting quarterbacks in his career.

This year will make it at least 10, depending on how training camp plays out, and the Broncos hope this will be the last change they have to make. Rookie first-round pick Bo Nix is highly thought of within the organization and could end that trend.

Payton said he expects 2023 second-round pick Marvin Mims Jr. to take on a larger role in Jeudy’s absence.

The Broncos drafted Nix’s former college teammate, wide receiver Troy Franklin, too.

That won’t help Sutton’s holdout, especially if Franklin’s preexisting chemistry with Nix is immediately evident. Sutton’s move could be an alert attempt to get out in front of that possibility and secure his future in Denver or another city after years of trade speculation.