Broncos Dial Up Position Change for Explosive Defender in Tryout

The Denver Broncos finished the 2023 season with the 11th-fewest team sacks. Despite that and one of their newest potential additions’ experience on that side of the ball, the Broncos are trying him out at a different position.

“Another player getting pro tryout at Broncos’ rookie minicamp is Matthew Jester,” 9News’ Mike Klis reported on X on May 6. “A 6-4, 250-pound, three-year starting DE at Princeton, he’s getting a look at fullback. Was undrafted rookie for a time with LA Rams last offseason.”

Jester recorded 3.0 sacks and six tackles for loss last season.

He finished his Tigers career with 10.5 sacks, 18.5 tackles, four deflected passes, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Despite his modest production and average size for an edge defender, Jester scored a 9.32 out of 10.00 in Raw Athletic Score’s grading system. He earned “elite” rankings in his composite speed and explosion grades.

Matthew Jester is a DE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.32 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 111 out of 1629 DE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/bZYxucCUHb pic.twitter.com/SjlrLua6ps — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 22, 2023

Jester was drafted by the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL in 2023. He has yet to log a live-game snap in an NFL or XFL game.

This move could keep the 32-year-old Michael Burton fresh during the offseason program.

Head Coach Sean Payton’s Broncos, like many teams around the league in recent years, don’t lean on the fullback often. But Burton’s 18% offensive snap share was his highest mark in three seasons and tied for the third-highest mark of his career, per Pro Football Reference.

If he sticks, Jester could see action clearing a path for a revamped backfield.

5th-Rounder Deemed Broncos’ ‘Best Value’ Draft Pick

The Broncos spent one of their two fifth-round picks on former Notre Dame running back Audric Estime. Esitme is expected to complement incumbent Javonte Williams. But the latter’s injury history and Payton’s track record suggest Estime will see plenty of touches.

“Javonte Williams is the Broncos’ locked-in starting running back, but they padded their backfield depth with Audric Estime (42nd on the B/R big board). Best of all, they landed the Notre Dame product at No. 147,” Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon wrote on May 3. “He totaled more than 2,500 scrimmage yards with 30 touchdowns across the last two seasons at Notre Dame.”

Kenyon listed Estime as the Broncos’ “best value selection” of the 2024 draft, with the back beating out potential options in quarterback Bo Nix and wide receiver Troy Franklin.

Williams bounced back from an injury-shortened 2022 season to play 16 games in 2023.

He rushed for 774 yards and three touchdowns, leaving much to be desired from the Broncos ground attack. Williams has a 900-plus-yard season under his belt. And he dealt with backup Jaleel McLaughlin and former starting quarterback Russell Wilson taking away carries.

Estime has drawn lofty comparisons to former Broncos runner C.J. Anderson, whose career in Denver played out much like Williams’ has so far statistically.

Sean Payton Reunites With Former Saints Player at Key Position

For all the intrigue around the incoming rookies and under-the-radar prospects such as Jester, the Broncos are still adding veterans with experience. One such player seeking an opportunity is one Payton is very familiar with.

“One of more interesting players at Broncos’ rookie minicamp this weekend is veteran ILB Ty Summers, who is getting a pro tryout,” Klis reported in a separate post on May 6. “Summers has played in 71 NFL games, counting playoffs, past 5 years, mostly for GB/New Orleans. Special teamer who can run.”

The Broncos’ special teams graded among the worst in the league last season, per Pro Football Focus.