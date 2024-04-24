Lions Turn Heads With Penei Sewell Extension, 2nd Record-Setting 4-Year Deal

The Detroit Lions are set to host the 2024 NFL draft. But on the eve of the first round, the Lions have already become the focal point of the NFL world thanks to two record-setting contract extensions. The second of which was for right tackle Penei Sewell.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on April 24 that the Lions signed Sewell to a 4-year, $112 million extension. The deal will make Sewell the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

“Sources: Lions All-Pro OT Penei Sewell has agreed to terms on a four-year, $112 million extension that makes him the new highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL,” tweeted Garafolo.

On an average annual salary basis, Sewell will make $28 million per season. The previous highest average annual salary for an NFL offensive lineman was Laremy Tunsil at $25 million.

Sewell’s extension will also include $85 million guaranteed. That’s the most ever for an offensive lineman by a whopping $18 million.

Garafolo’s report surfaced just a couple hours after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Lions agreed to a 4-year extension for wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Like Sewell’s deal, St. Brown’s new contract made him the highest-paid receiver on an average annual basis. It also guaranteed him the highest amount of money ever for an NFL wideout.

The two deals that guaranteed a combined $162 million to Sewell and St. Brown sent social media into a frenzy on April 24.

“OH MY GOD, BANKS IN DETROIT ARE OUT OF MONEY,” tweeted the official Pride of Detroit X account.

Social Media Reacts to Lions Signing Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown to Record-Setting Deals

The Lions opened the 2024 offseason with a lot of cap space. But the expectation was the team would save room after free agency to sign some of their homegrown stars to extensions.

St. Brown and Sewell were at the very top of that list. Signing both on the same day made even the most professional Lions writers excited.

“Extending players they drafted and developed > chasing sexy names in free agency,” MLive.com’s Ben Raven wrote on X. “What a wild new world this is around these parts.

“A+ day, BH.”

National NFL writers were also thrilled to see the Lions sign Sewell and St. Brown to extensions.

“Get 2 most important pieces extended,” wrote Chad Forbes on X. “They’re cooking in Detroit!”

The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy joked with a GIF on X about the potential reaction quarterback Jared Goff may have had to Detroit’s pair of record signings on April 24.

Like St. Brown and Sewell, the expectation coming into this offseason was Detroit would sign Goff to a contract extension. ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided an update to the Goff-Lions contract negotiations on April 24.

“There is no deal ‘imminent’ for Lions QB Jared Goff, despite the fact that WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and OT Penei Sewell now have landed new deals, per source,” Schefter wrote. “The Lions and Goff have spoken about a new deal this off-season, but no deal is close at this time.”

Based on Schefter’s report, a new deal for Goff seems unlikely during draft weekend. But there’s nothing to suggest it won’t happen before the season.

Sewell Reacts to New Contract

The Lions right tackle didn’t make any mention of his contract extension on social media. But Sewell posted a picture of himself with a short message that appeared to express excitement about his new deal.

“DETROIT LETS ROCK,” Sewell wrote. “All Glory To God.”

Sewell made first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career while starting all 17 games at right tackle during the 2023 season. He also made the Pro Bowl in 2023 and after 17 starts in 2022.

Sewell has played both left and right tackle during his 3-year career. He also doesn’t turn 24 until October 9.

“Important reminder. Penei Sewell is 23. He’s already a first team All Pro, two-time Pro Bowler,” Raven wrote on X. “He’s started at LT and RT, and I don’t care what the $$ figure would have been, you keep that man in town, no matter what.

“Beyond special.”