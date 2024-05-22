Lions Urged to Trade for Veteran WR From ‘Absolutely Stacked’ Team

The Detroit Lions could use some more depth at wide receiver, something that the Houston Texans now have in spades after trading for Stefon Diggs.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell believes the teams could help each other out, with the Lions targeting veteran wide receiver Robert Woods in a trade that would give some salary cap relief and a draft pick to the Texans. It would also allow the Lions to replace some of the production lost when receiver Josh Reynolds left in free agency.

Robert Woods the ‘Odd Man Out’

Barnwell noted that the Texans have a very deep wide receiver room, with Diggs joining Nico Collins and Tank Dell, plus talented John Metchie expected to return to full health after missing his rookie season with a leukemia diagnosis and starting slow last year.

He noted that the strong additions to the wide receiver room could leave Woods expendable, and his contract a bit heavy on the salary cap.

“The odd man out is likely going to be Woods, who doesn’t play much on special teams and has a $6.3 million base salary this year,” Barnwell wrote. “Only $1.3 million of that figure is guaranteed, but the Texans likely will release Woods if he doesn’t take a pay cut for the remaining amount or retire.”

The Lions could provide another option, potentially trading for Woods and giving the Texans salary cap relief along with a mid-round draft pick swap, Barnwell speculated.

Woods, an 11-year veteran who started his career with the Buffalo Bills in 2013, made 40 receptions for 426 yards and one touchdown last season.

Lions Have Room in Receiver Room

As ESPN’s Eric Woodyard noted, the Lions have an opening at the No. 3 receiver spot after the departure of Reynolds in free agency. He was a reliable third option last season, leaning on the chemistry he built with quarterback Jared Goff during their time on the Los Angeles Rams while making 40 receptions for 608 yards and five touchdowns.

“Although the Lions have [Amon-Ra] St. Brown, an All-Pro, and Pro Bowl tight end Sam LaPorta returning, there’s an opportunity for someone to step into a big role,” Woodyard wrote. “Third-year receiver Jameson Williams will certainly be in the mix in addition to Donovan Peoples-Jones and Antoine Green. Former Illinois receiver Isaiah Williams was also signed as an undrafted free agent rookie and could be a steal.”

The Lions took a major to address the top of their wide receiver room this offseason. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Lions and St. Brown agreed to a four-year contract extension worth more than $120 million, including $77 million in guaranteed money.

https://x.com/NFL/status/1790124508939960483

After signing the deal, St. Brown shared some praise for the organization taking care of their own.

“If you play well and you’re a great teammate and everything, you’re going to get rewarded,” St. Brown told reporters. “The Lions have shown that. No one can say anything that the Lions don’t pay their players. They’ve clearly shown that they are going to reward you with good play.”