Former $118 Million Quarterback Named Potential Fit for Packers

The Green Bay Packers drafted a backup quarterback for Jordan Love, but Ryan Tannehill has been named as a potential veteran backup for the franchise.

Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon laid out the top remaining free agents after the 2024 NFL Draft. The list included big names like Justin Simmons and Stephon Gilmore.

Kenyon also mentioned Tannehill as the eight-best free agent. The Packers were listed as a potential landing spot.

“From a mentor perspective, Tannehill would be a logical fit on the Chicago Bears,” Kenyon wrote. “Second-year player Tyson Bagent is the current backup to No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. Otherwise, the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers could benefit from a veteran behind Jared Goff and Jordan Love, respectively.”

The Packers were also mentioned as a landing spot for veteran guard Dalton Risner.

Ryan Tannehill’s Time as a Starter Is Likely Over

It’s been a remarkable NFL career for Tannehill. However, at 35 years old, his time as a starter may be done.

Tannehill was actually a wide receiver at Texas A&M before converting to quarterback his junior season. While the production wasn’t outstanding, his flashes as a quarterback made him a fascinating NFL prospect.

The Miami Dolphins took a chance on Tannehill with the eighth pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. However, it wasn’t until he was traded to the Tennessee Titans that he got his big break.

Tannehill was a Pro Bowler and NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2019. He posted back-to-back seasons with a passer rating over 100.0, and earned a $118 million extension before the 2020 season.

Unfortunately, injuries have started to take their toll on Tannehill. He’s missed 12 games over the past two seasons, and has struggled when on the field.

Now, at 35 years old, Tannehill is still looking for his next opportunity. However, it’s likely that he’ll strictly serve as a backup wherever he signs, if he signs anywhere.

Meet Michael Pratt, Green Bay’s Newest Quarterback

The Packers may not go after a veteran, mostly because they already have a backup QB competition brewing between Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt.

Pratt was taken with the 245th pick in the seventh round of this year’s draft. A four-year starter at Tulane, he became one of the best players in program history. He finished his career on a high note with first-team All-AAC honors and the AAC Offensive Player of the Year award.

Going 27-17 as a starter, Pratt finished his career with 9,611 yards, 90 touchdowns, and just 26 interceptions.

Analysts were relatively high on Pratt. Bleacher Report’s scouting department compared him to Cooper Rush, a longtime NFL backup, even giving him a fifth-round grade.

“Pratt can be a useful backup in the NFL,” Bleacher Report’s scouting report says. “His toughness, touch accuracy and moderate athletic ability should help him keep the ship afloat in a pinch. However, Pratt’s uneven decision-making and lack of high-end traits limit his upside.”

It’s not guarantee that Pratt will make the 53-man roster. However, if he can’t beat out Clifford for the backup spot, he’ll be a suitable candidate for Green Bay’s practice squad.