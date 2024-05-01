Packers Named Top Destination for Former Defensive Player of The Year

The Green Bay Packers have expended significant resources overhauling the secondary this offseason, and might not be done yet.

After coming out swinging in free agency, and signing top safety Xavier McKinney, the Packers landed a versatile playmaker in Georgia’s Javon Bullard to pair alongside him.

However, depth at cornerback remains a concern, especially in a scheme that prioritizes strong secondary play.

Help could be on the way in Green Bay.

CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr compiled a list of the best remaining free agents and suggests the Packers could add 2019 Defensive Player of The Year Stephon Gilmore to add a strong veteran presence to the cornerback room.

“Still a starter despite being on four teams in three years,” Kerr writes for CBS. “Gilmore can still play at a high level — even at 33 years old. He should find a job next month after allowing four passing touchdowns and a 60.3 rating in coverage.

“Green Bay didn’t take a cornerback until pick No. 255 but put a lot of resources into the safety position. They could use some outside help next to Jaire Alexander, and Gilmore would be more than ideal to challenge the oft-injured Eric Stokes for playing time.”

Gilmore, 33, is three years removed from his most recent Pro Bowl appearance but finished last season tying a career-high with 68 total tackles and two interceptions playing in a Cowboys secondary that featured DaRon Bland, who returned a record five touchdowns for interceptions.