Chiefs & Injury-Riddled 4-Time 1,000-Yard WR Called ‘Ideal’ Match

The latest speculation on a potential Rashee Rice suspension could open the door for one final Kansas City Chiefs addition at wide receiver.

“On top of the legal issues and lawsuit he is facing, Rice is expected to be disciplined by the NFL, resulting in at least a multigame suspension,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter relayed on April 22. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio (NBC Sports) also revealed that a “previously unreported SMU incident could impact NFL discipline of Rashee Rice” on May 10.

This has led some to speculate on a half-season suspension, or worse — although it’s unclear when/if this suspension would begin and whether or not Rice will be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List prior to the start of the 2024 campaign.

Needless to say, it might be prudent for KC to prep for the worst. They’ve already brought in Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy this offseason, but why not sign one more affordable veteran as Rice insurance?

Following that line of thinking, USA Today Sports Chiefs Wire analyst John Dillon suggested former New Orleans Saints superstar Michael Thomas as a free agent option on May 10.

“It wasn’t long ago that Thomas was considered one of the NFL’s best wide receivers, but injuries have derailed his career,” Dillon voiced. “The Chiefs haven’t shown any interest in him, but if he is healthy and able to pass a physical, Thomas could be an ideal fit for Kansas City.”

The Chiefs recently met with Zay Jones before he signed with the Arizona Cardinals, so they appear to still be open to acquiring another veteran wideout.

Michael Thomas Managed 10 Appearances & 448 Receiving Yards in 2023

Thomas is no longer the two-time All-Pro and four-time 1,000-yard receiver that he once was, but he’s coming off a mild bounce back in 2023.

Over 10 appearances last season, Thomas racked up 448 yards through the air with one touchdown and 100 yards after the catch. Availability-wise, that was a massive improvement on the three outings he appeared in from 2021 through 2022.

Having said that, Thomas posted career-lows in yards per game (44.8) and catch percentage (60.9%). So, he was healthier but less productive.

Still, Thomas would have finished fourth in receiving yards with the Chiefs in 2023 behind Travis Kelce, Rice and Justin Watson. That’s better than Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney and Richie James with a far inferior quarterback and offensive system.

By that logic, Thomas could compete with Watson for the WR3 role behind Brown and Worthy this year, let’s say Rice is suspended or unavailable.

As for why Thomas might appreciate this match, the veteran has never won a Super Bowl despite achieving an Offensive Player of the Year award and several personal accolades. At age 31, the Chiefs could be his best bet in hoisting a Lombardi Trophy before he retires.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ New-Look WR Corps Comes With Positives & Negatives in 2024

With Rice likely to miss some sort of time in 2024, it’s very possible that Patrick Mahomes’ top two or three WR targets could be new additions.

Not counting Kelce, Brown and Worthy are already locked in as two of his top three. Then you have the growing likelihood that the Chiefs sign another veteran — based on their interest in Jones.

That could mean a very new-look WR corps in 2024. And that comes with positives and negatives.

In one sense, it could take some time for new pass-catchers to get used to Andy Reid’s system — which has been a difficult transition for rookies and newcomers in the past. A lack of chemistry with Mahomes could also contribute to another slow start on the offensive side.

On the flip side, Mahomes has much more talent around him with Brown and Worthy atop the depth chart. Throw Thomas into the mix and you have a supremely talented top three compared to Toney, Valdes-Scantling and either Moore or a much greener Rice (last year’s Week 1 starters at wide receiver).

Most fans would likely welcome the fresh faces given the choice between the two, but this does make for an interesting training camp storyline to watch heading into July and August.