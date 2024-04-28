Chiefs Rookie’s Girlfriend Posts 3-Word Reaction to Surprise Draft Pick

Players hearing their name called in the NFL draft is a dream come true. However, getting selected by the Kansas City Chiefs offers a new level of excitement.

In their push for a Super Bowl three-peat, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach continued to beef up the offensive line. With the No. 159 overall pick, the Chiefs selected former Penn State offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad. By his side celebrating his draft selection, Nourzad’s girlfriend, Sarah Kane.

The fellow Penn State alum, who graduated with an architectural engineering degree, was thrilled for her boyfriend. Kane posted the news on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Words can’t even…”

She reposted Penn State Football’s announcement, which gave a nod to Taylor Swift, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend. Penn State Football posted on Instagram, “Hunter is that guy on the Chiefs 😉 @Nourzad.H is heading to Kansas City!”

Nourzad graduated Cum Laude from Cornell with a B.S. in mechanical engineering before transferring to Penn State. “This guy is so intelligent that the [Penn State] engineering department was recruiting him almost as heavily as the football department was,” area scout Cassidy Kaminski said, per Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen.

“The Penn State department wanted him as a grad student because he was coveted as an engineering grad student that much as well.”

During his final season with the Nittany Lions, Nourzad allowed zero sacks across 13 starts at center. In Kansas City, he hopes to offer the same type of protection for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “I feel very happy and comfortable to play any position the coaching staff and organization feels will help the team as much as possible,” Nourzad said, per The Kansas City Star.

Chiefs OL Hunter Nourzad Has Started at Right Tackle, Center & Left Guard

Kansas City Selects C Hunter Nourzad 159th Overall 🔴 ZERO Sacks Allowed in 2023 (398 Pass Block Snaps) pic.twitter.com/9GrM3Tqf4v — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 27, 2024



The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Nourzad as the seventh-best center entering the NFL draft but noted his versatility. He gave the 23-year-old a fourth-round grade.

“A two-year starter at Penn State, Nourzad kicked inside to center in former offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s multiple run scheme. After four years at Cornell, he transferred to State College and earned All-Big Ten honors as a guard in 2022 and before replacing Juice Scruggs at center in 2023.

“Nourzad is an analytical thinker when it comes to constructing and executing his blocks (holds an Ivy League engineering degree), relying on leverage and snatching hands to win in pass protection. Despite concerns about his core power, he is a strong run blocker and looks to aggressively finish.

“Overall, Nourzad might be this year’s Tyler Biadasz, as he lacks overwhelming strength or elite athleticism but maximizes what he has with smarts, physicality, and well-schooled technique. He has center-guard experience and should compete for starting reps as early as his rookie season.”

Chiefs News: Hunter Nourzad Is Seen as Nick Allegretti’s Replacement

Hunter Nourzad's reaction to being drafted by the #Chiefs, pure excitement. pic.twitter.com/739Ue3mfRm — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) April 27, 2024



One of the toughest goodbyes this offseason was to Nick Allegretti, who signed with the Washington Commanders in free agency.

When asked if Nourzad could take over Allegretti’s role, “Yeah, absolutely,” Kaminski said, per SI. “Like you said, phenomenal interior backup guy. Would start games if we need [him] to. Exactly that type of replacement.”

Allegretti, the Chiefs’ seventh-rounder from the 2019 NFL draft, was clutch in helping the Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowls. Allegretti filled in Pro Bowler Joe Thuney, who suffered a pectoral injury in the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens. Mahomes was sacked just twice in that game.

After defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero revealed Allegretti “played all 79 snaps despite suffering a torn UCL in his elbow in the second quarter.” An MRI revealed a full tear.