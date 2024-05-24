Chiefs WR Called ‘Expendable’ Cut Candidate Ahead of 2024 Season

All eyes are on the Kansas City Chiefs’ revamped wide receiver corps this spring and summer with Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy coming in and so much uncertainty surrounding second-year prospect Rashee Rice.

As the Chiefs practice patience when it comes to Rice, a competition is expected to occur behind him, Brown and Worthy. Of course, that secondary group includes fallen star Kadarius Toney, a former first-round talent who has already become an afterthought with his second NFL organization.

On May 19, Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon named Toney as the “best player” on the Kansas City roster that could be cut following training camp.

“The idea of Kadarius Toney has been far more exciting than his performance in three NFL seasons,” Kenyon argued. “Worse yet, a mistake-plagued season with the Chiefs [in 2023] included just 200 yards on 38 touches for Toney.”

The NFL analyst concluded that Toney is an “expendable piece” heading into the final year of his rookie contract. And KC declining his fifth-year option tells you that they agree, at least to some extent.

Chiefs Fans Criticize Kadarius Toney for Reported Absence at Voluntary OTAs

According to Chiefs Digest media member Matt Derrick, among others, Toney was not present at Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on Wednesday, May 22. It’s important to keep in mind that these practices are voluntary, but for a player fighting for his spot on the roster as Toney appears to be, a little more urgency is typically expected.

On the same day, May 22, a popular fan account on X named “how bout those Chiefs” shared a picture that might explain the wide receiver’s whereabouts.

Woolys Cycles of Atlanta posted a photo of Toney seemingly purchasing a motorcycle sometime earlier this week. The timestamp reads, “yesterday at 10:55 AM,” but it’s unclear when the screenshot was taken.

“Today was the day for Atlanta rapper (and NFL Player) Yung Joka!!” The Woolys caption read. “He just rolled out of here on his brand new 2024 BMW S1000 RR M Package with Carbon Fiber wheels!!” Adding: “Thanks Kadarius, from all of us here at Woolys Cycles of Atlanta.”

Needless to say, Chiefs fans were not happy with this social media development, coupled with the reported absence on Wednesday.

“Great! KT out there finding ways to get hurt rather than being with his team and finding ways to get better. Sheesh!! 🤦‍♂️” One user commented.

“i laugh whenever chiefs fans on here say things like ‘i still believe in KT,’ 🤣” another fellow Chiefs supporter wrote.

A third even went as far to say: “Shocker! Can’t wait until he’s off this team! Can’t happen soon enough!!”

Toney has rubbed a contingent of the fanbase the wrong way since his Super Bowl contribution in 2022-23. With more WR talent on the roster this year, his seat could begin to get warmer as other pass-catchers emerge.

Chiefs WR Battle Should Be Interesting in 2024

The Chiefs have built up a deep WR room over the past few offseasons, taking different flyers on talented players like Toney and draft picks like Worthy, Rice and Skyy Moore.

His main competition for a roster spot — outside of the aforementioned Moore — will be youngsters and role players like Nikko Remigio, Montrell Washington, Justyn Ross and staff favorite veteran Justin Watson.

Rice’s legal outcome will also factor in. If last year’s WR1 is suspended to start the season, that would theoretically free up another roster spot for a backup like Toney.

Let’s say six or seven wide receivers make the team, that leaves somewhere between three and five spots for the pass-catchers above (including Rice).

If the Chiefs were to release Toney, it would cost them $2.53 million in dead money this season.