Ex-Chiefs RB Quickly Signs With Steelers After Being Cut by KC

Running back La’Mical Perine, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers on May 23, according to the Steelers.

Perine, 26, entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the New York Jets in 2020. He spent two seasons with the Jets before he was waived by the team in August 2022. During his time in New York, he registered 72 rushing attempts for 263 yards and 2 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference.

After a brief stint on the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad during the 2022 season and the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad in the same season, Perine was cut by Miami on January 23, 2023. Kansas City then signed Perine to its practice squad on January 28.

Perine was not active for the Chiefs’ 2023 Super Bowl victory over the Eagles, but he did sign a reserve/future contract with the team after the win. He stuck with the team through the 2023 season and was active for three games during the regular season. In those games, he recorded 22 rushes for 77 yards and 3 receptions for 33 yards.

The Chiefs released Perine on May 17.

Perine joins a Pittsburgh backfield that includes Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson, Aaron Shampklin, Jonathan Ward, and Daijun Edwards.

Patrick Mahomes Talks Message to Incoming Rookies

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions held their first set of organized team activities from May 20 to May 22. OTAs were the first opportunity for Kansas City’s rookies to integrate with the veterans in a practice setting.

Speaking to the media on day two of OTAs, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes explained what his message was to the rookie class as Kansas City embarks on its journey for a three-peat.

“I think it’s to try to be great every single day. They have to learn how to work – that’s every class that comes in, every group of rookies – you have to push them to be great,” Mahomes explained of his message to the rookies. “That’s why you see me over there yelling, ‘Finish’, and you see me talk to those guys after every single play. We know that those guys are what is going to keep us going, keep this thing going. We’re looking obviously at this year but in future years as well.

“We want to make sure we push them to be great every single day, having those guys – a lot of talented guys who have displayed a lot of talent so far, but they have to continue to be great because they have to be good fast,” Mahomes continued. “It’s not like we’re waiting for them to develop to be a great player, we want them to be great the first day they step on the football field. I think our coaches and the players around really push guys to be great every single day.”

Chiefs’ Remaining Offseason Schedule

The remaining events on Kansas City’s offseason schedule include two more sets of OTAs, which will take place from May 28 to May 30 and June 4 to June 7, and mandatory minicamp, which will take place from June 11 to June 13.

After mandatory minicamp, the team will disperse for summer break until training camp in late July.