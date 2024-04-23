Ex-Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed Makes Bold Prediction for 2024 Season

Tennessee Titans cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, took to X — formerly known as Twitter — to make a bold prediction for the 2024 NFL season.

“This shall & will be one of my Greatest Season thus far,” Sneed wrote on April 23.

On March 29, the Chiefs traded Sneed to the Titans in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and a swap of 2024 seventh-round picks. Tennessee then gave Sneed a four-year, $76.4 million contract, which includes $51.5 million in total guarantees, making him the highest-paid cornerback in the league based on total guarantees, according to Over The Cap.

During the 2023 season, Sneed was tasked with shadowing some of the NFL’s best receivers and succeeded in doing so. He kept Tyreek Hill (8-62 in Week 9, 5-62-1 in the AFC Wild-Card Round), Justin Jefferson (3-28 in Week 5), A.J. Brown (1-8 in Week 10), and Brandon Aiyuk (3-49 in the 2024 Super Bowl) in check during their respective matchups.

It was one of the best season-long performances by a corner in the NFL last season, which is why Sneed’s X post truly is a bold prediction, as it will be quite hard to perform better than he did last season.

Brett Veach Addresses Potential Trade Up in First Round

With some extra ammunition in 2025 at the front office’s disposal, the Chiefs might want to use that added draft capital to help trade up in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday, April 25.

Speaking to the media during his pre-draft press conference, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach addressed the possibility of Kansas City trading up on day one of the Draft.

“Just weighing the options. On one end, I think there’s 16-18 guys this year that we have as first-round grades, you factor in some quarterbacks there and some teams that go in different directions that are contradictory to what our board has,” Veach explained. “You figure probably 16-18 names, four quarterbacks, maybe five quarterbacks, there could be a window there where we have an opportunity to get a guy then it’s just weighing the cost. If it is a corner, an o-lineman, or a receiver, we’re probably going to give up the opportunity to take that other position later in the draft. Is one guy that you have a first-round grade on better than two guys that you have maybe a second and third-round grade on? It’s just weighing that formula for us.

“That’s where it comes down to the value of that guy that falls, if he’s one of those guys that you really have as a top 10, top 12 pick I think you do it, like Trent McDuffie’s situation,” Veach continued. “I think if it’s one of those guys we’ll certainly be aggressive and hopefully we can find a trading partner but I also think there’s some depth in round two there. There are opportunities to add players who come in and push for starting positions in rounds two and three as well.”

NFL Draft Schedule and Chiefs’ Selections

The Chiefs have seven picks in this year’s Draft:

Round 1: Pick 32

Round 2: Pick 64

Round 3: Pick 95

Round 4: Pick 131

Round 5: Pick 159 (from DAL)

Round 5: Pick 173 (compensatory)

Round 7: Pick 227 (from TEN)

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday and will be available to watch on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network. Rounds 2-3 will take place on Friday, April 26, and Rounds 4-7 will take place on Saturday, April 27.