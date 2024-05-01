2 Chiefs Rookies Highlighted as Top-20 NFL Draft Fits

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has been known for his draft sleepers and value picks in recent years, and two 2024 selections ranked among ESPN’s top 20 draft steals on May 1 — according to analyst Matt Miller.

Miller judged his favorite 100 picks based on “value (where a player was drafted vs. where he was ranked pre-draft), scheme fit, how the selection addressed a need, what the prospect brings on the field and whether additional assets were gained or lost in draft-day trades to acquire him.”

In using this formula, Miller rated wide receiver Xavier Worthy as the fourth-best selection of the entire draft in terms of value. He also highlighted fourth rounder Jared Wiley a potential sleeper, ranking the new KC tight end as the 18th-best selection of 2024.

Matt Miller Explains Why He Loves Xavier Worthy & Jared Wiley Chiefs Picks

Miller’s rationale for ranking both Worthy and Wiley this high was mostly based on history. This Chiefs offense has operated a certain way under Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, and it’s easy to see how these two new offensive weapons could help add to what Kansas City does best.

“The NFL seriously let the fastest person ever timed at the combine (4.21 seconds) go to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?” Miller questioned, regarding Worthy. “After two years of desperately trying to add a speedy target to replace Tyreek Hill, GM Brett Veach moved up four spots in the first round to get his guy.”

“Worthy is a dangerous deep threat,” the draft expert added, “but also has a diverse set of route skills and can change the game as a punt returner.”

As for Wiley, the TCU pass-catcher’s similarities to Travis Kelce are certainly noteworthy.

“In the 2013 draft, the Chiefs selected a quarterback-turned-tight-end with great traits named Travis Kelce,” Miller reminded. “In the 2024 draft, they drafted a quarterback-turned-tight-end with great traits in Wiley.”

“No, I’m not saying he’ll be the next Kelce,” the analyst went on to acknowledge, “but Veach and coach Andy Reid know former QBs make great tight ends because they understand the entire offense and are great at finding space on the fly.”

Miller also called Wiley’s 6-foot-6 size and potential “intriguing enough to make this one of the more fun developmental picks in the class.”

Chiefs Reloading on Offense Is Scary Thought for Rest of NFL

The past couple of years, the Chiefs have won championships largely due to a rebuilt defense — especially in 2023-24. Sure, Mahomes has found a way to get the job done in clutch moments, but Kansas City has not been the offensive juggernaut that we had grown accustomed to when Hill was in uniform alongside a younger Kelce.

That’s why this 2024 offseason has been scary for the rest of the league.

Veach and Reid have reloaded on unique and talented weapons for Mahomes. Along with Worthy and Wiley, they’ve signed a starting-caliber WR in Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, a pass-catching tight end in Irv Smith Jr. and a potential jack-of-all-trades in rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit.

The front office also drafted a new offensive tackle (Kingsley Suamataia) to compete with Wanya Morris on the blindside, and they’ve reinforced the offensive line depth behind their big three interior blockers. To put it simply, Veach wasn’t messing around.

The Chiefs also took minimal losses on offense in free agency, and still flaunt Kelce, Isiah Pacheco, Rashee Rice — if active — Kadarius Toney and Justin Watson. Plus, we haven’t even mentioned youngsters that are looking to bounce back from injury or ineffectiveness (Skyy Moore, Nikko Remigio and Justyn Ross).

If all goes according to plan, this KC offense could be deeper than ever in 2024.