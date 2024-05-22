Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes breaks silence on Rashee Rice's legal troubles.

For the first time in a long time, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II took the podium and addressed the KC media on May 22.

To no surprise, he was promptly asked about wide receiver Rashee Rice’s off-the-field issues this spring — which include his involvement in a high-speed crash in Dallas on March 30 and a recent alleged assault at a nightclub in Texas on May 6.

“I think it’s just trying to do whatever we can to teach him how to learn from his mistakes,” Mahomes told reporters on Rice. Advising: “I mean, obviously that was a big mistake, but you have to learn from it, make sure it doesn’t happen again and try to do whatever you can to be the best person in society. Not only for yourself but for the people around you.”

“I think he is doing that,” the two-time NFL MVP noted.

Concluding: “Right now we’re just going to keep trying to do whatever we can to get him on the right path so that he can be a great football player, obviously. But we want him to be a great person too.”

The NFL has not settled on any sort of suspension or punishment for Rice as they await the outcome of his upcoming court hearings. The second-year wideout has been present for the start of live practices at Organized Team Activities this week.

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice May Not Be Charged for Nightclub Incident Involving Photographer

On May 21, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero relayed a positive development on Rice’s current situation during an episode of “The Insiders.”

Within the update, Pelissero made it clear that the photographer that was supposedly assaulted in the Texas nightclub would not be pressing charges against Rice.

“[The photographer] gave an affidavit to the Dallas police department saying it was a misunderstanding,” the NFL insider explained. Adding that this unnamed person now “wants the [pursuit of] charges dropped.”

CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson then followed up on the morning of May 22, seemingly confirming Pelissero’s report.

“I’m told a source within Chiefs WR Rashee Rice’s camp was already privately told by a Dallas police official that the investigation surrounding an alleged assault at a nightclub in Texas is done—though police publicly stated recently that ‘the investigation is ongoing,’” Anderson informed.

Continuing: “I’m also told, DPD have never interviewed Rice regarding this matter, to date; and that Rice’s camp is in possession of an affidavit from the complainant stating that the events of said evening was a ‘misunderstanding,’ and also includes the complainant’s acknowledgment that said document ‘will result in this offense being cleared.’”

Even if this separate incident turns into a non-issue for Rice, the youngster out of SMU still faces eight felony charges for his role in the multi-car crash in Dallas.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Reiterates KC Is Letting Process Play Out With Rashee Rice

Play

Head coach Andy Reid also spoke with reporters on May 22, and his message on Rice didn’t change all that much from his previous statement.

“Yea… we keep open communication [with the league on Rice],” Reid responded on Wednesday afternoon. “And we just let the process play its way out there.”

A follow-up later asked how Reid and his staff can better ensure that Chiefs players are making good decisions away from the organization.

“Obviously, stay in touch with them,” Big Red replied. “And you communicate before they leave — make sure they take care of business [while they’re away].”

“But sometimes things happen,” Reid went on to acknowledge. “And you gotta work through that.”

Rice currently joins newcomers Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy atop the depth chart at wide receiver. If the former is suspended, the Chiefs would likely look to pass-catchers like Justin Watson, Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney to pick up the slack.