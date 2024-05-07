Chiefs Sign ‘Crisp’ Route-Runner WR With 29-TD Resume

The Kansas City Chiefs have made another addition at wide receiver following rookie minicamp, according to Villanova pass-catcher Jaaron Hayek himself.

The first-year UDFA celebrated his official signing on May 7, posting “🙏🏼 #ChiefsKingdom,” with a photo of himself in a No. 11 KC jersey.

Hayek also sent the following message on the evening of May 6, which appears to correspond with his NFL accomplishment. “No better feeling than proving YOURSELF right!” Hayek stated. Adding: “Thank you Lord! 🙏🏼”

The 6-foot-1 wide receiver played five seasons at Villanova after a shortened 2020 campaign. During that span, he appeared in 48 outings with over 2,700 receiving yards and 29 career receiving touchdowns.

Hayek’s best season came in 2022, where he averaged 101.3 receiving yards per game and 22.5 receiving yards per catch. He finished with 810 receiving yards and eight touchdowns that year.

The intriguing rookie has also run the ball 10 times for 39 yards, attempted two passes (1-for-2) with the completion going for a 68-yard touchdown and returned the ball a total of 11 times for 109 yards (seven kick returns, four punts).

New Chiefs Signing Jaaron Hayek Called ‘Reliable’ WR With Potential WR3 Ceiling at NFL Level

NFL Draft Diamonds (NDD) scouted Hayek ahead of his final campaign at Villanova.

“Jaaron Hayek is a reliable receiver in the Villanova Wildcat offense,” NDD wrote. “He’s a crisp route runner who displays solid body control.”

Within the scouting report, NDD notes that Hayek can play outside or slot, making him versatile enough for Andy Reid’s offense. “[Hayek] has a diverse route tree from both positions,” the draft site continued.

They also praised his “high level hand fighting while in the route tree,” good feet and hands, “above the line body control,” pass adjustment, vertical ability and his football IQ as a route-runner, “breaking off routes and adjusting to the passer’s scramble movement.”

That last part is key for any pass-catcher that hopes to succeed in an offense quarterbacked by Patrick Mahomes II.

On the flip side, NDD did acknowledge that Hayek “lacks burst… struggles to get off press from physical DBs [and] does not consistently catch with his hands away from his body.” His blocking was also criticized for displaying “limited effort.”

“Hayek projects to be a move WR that primarily operates out of the slot at the next level,” NDD eventually concluded. “[As] an undersized receiver with good but not great speed, Hayek could help an NFL team as a 3rd receiver, but is not going to be a game-breaker on his own. Hayek could be an early day 3 prospect with a big 2023 season.”

Unfortunately, Hayek took a step backward in production in 2023 with 41.5 yards per game and just 457 total yards through the air — which explains his UDFA status.

Chiefs Reporter Says KC Is ‘Comfortable’ at WR

Hayek may not be the wide receiver signing that some fans were hoping for on the same day that former Cincinnati Bengals slot specialist Tyler Boyd came to terms with the Tennessee Titans, but the reality might be that Kansas City is done adding big names at the position.

“One of my takeaways from the Chiefs minicamp is that the three days with Xavier Worthy left KC comfortable where the receiver room is right now,” Chiefs Digest media member Matt Derrick voiced on X after Boyd signed with the Titans. “There was interest at one time for Boyd but not now.”

The current KC WR corps is headlined by Marquise Brown, Rashee Rice (if active), Worthy, Justin Watson and Kadarius Toney. But it also runs 12 deep after the Hayek addition.

Newcomers like the Villanova UDFA will compete with the likes of Skyy Moore, Justyn Ross, Nikko Remigio, Cornell Powell and Montrell Washington for a place on either the 53-man roster or the 2024 practice squad.