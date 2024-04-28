Chiefs Land Former 1,000-Yard RB With Big Money Offer: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have drafted their way to success in recent years, but they’ve also been very active in the undrafted market, offering large amounts of guaranteed money to UDFA rookies who were passed up and overlooked by the rest of the league.

2024 is no different, as KC added TCU running back Emani Bailey to an undrafted class that already includes one six-figure salary. “The Chiefs have reached [a] UDFA verbal agreement with TCU RB Emani Bailey, per source,” The Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell reported after the NFL draft on April 27. “Bailey had 1,209 yards on 5.4 YPC last season.”

The next morning on April 28, KPRC2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson noted that Bailey’s deal with the Chiefs “includes [a] $10,000 signing bonus, $200,000 base salary portion guaranteed [and] $210,000 total guaranteed, per a source” — which is considered a massive guarantee for an undrafted prospect.

After an offer like that, it wouldn’t be surprising if KC won a bit of a bidding war for Bailey, who met with franchises like the Cleveland Browns and the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the draft, among others.

Height & 40-Yard Dash Time Lowered Emani Bailey’s Draft Stock

You don’t necessarily need to be tall to become a great NFL running back, compared to other positions. But Bailey is notably short, standing at 5-foot-7 according to NFL Network.

Having said that, the TCU star uses his “muscular lower body” to fight through tacklers.

Per Bleacher Report scout Derrik Klassen, Bailey is “a pint-sized running back who plays with reckless abandon and impressive burst.” He also called him a “decisive and violent runner” who “is quick to get downhill and does so with a ton of tenacity.”

Arrowhead Live relayed that “Bailey averaged 3.68 yards after contact per attempt in 2023 [and] ranked 10th in the nation with 70 missed tackles forced and dropped 0 passes on 25 targets.”

Lance Zierlein of NFL Network agreed that Bailey is “decisive,” using that same description.

“While he can be fairly elusive, he’s not a loose-hipped creator in space and doesn’t appear to have a home-run gear with which to run away from the defense,” Zierlein acknowledged. “He’s more capable than most prospects as a pass protector and adds value as a target out of the backfield.”

“Bailey isn’t special in any one area, but he’s solid in all,” the NFL Network expert concluded. “His three-down potential and quickness to process and burst give him a shot at becoming a productive member of a running back room.”

According to Klassen, Bailey’s lack of “real top-end speed” was a negative against him in the draft process. He clocked in at a 4.61-second 40-yard dash time, officially, but some believe the TCU runner plays faster than his sprint.

New Chiefs Running Back Emani Bailey Should Compete With Collection of RB Flyers

Bailey was compared to Ja’Mycal Hasty and Devin Singletary by Zierlein and Klassen, respectively, but if he wants to become an NFL success story, he’ll have to beat out several other journeyman RBs that the Chiefs have brought in over the past couple of years.

Isiah Pacheco obviously stands alone at the top of the KC depth chart, followed by returning former first rounder Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Behind the two stalwarts of the staff, the Chiefs are set up to carry out a huge camp competition for the remaining roles. 2023 UDFA Deneric Prince should get another opportunity alongside recent waiver claims and pickups, Keaontay Ingram and La’Mical Perine.

Another former undrafted talent, Hassan Hall, is also in the mix, with Bailey and Rugby hybrid Louis Rees-Zammit entering the fold. Let the games begin.