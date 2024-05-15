Ex-NFL GM Notes ‘Rumblings’ of Chiefs WR Reunion

The Kansas City Chiefs tipped their hand when they hosted Zay Jones for a team visit on May 9 — revealing that they are still looking into adding another veteran wide receiver.

Jones has since signed elsewhere, but another emerging candidate for KC has been a familiar face. Former Chiefs Super Bowl champion Byron Pringle.

After recent speculation that a Pringle reunion could make sense in 2024, ex-NFL general manager Randy Mueller poured some gasoline on the fire on May 15.

“There have been rumblings that the Chiefs might have an interest in [Pringle’s] return, after he spent the first three years of his career [in Kansas City],” Mueller relayed during a post-draft free agency article with The Athletic.

The former front office executive also voiced that he liked the division rival Los Angeles Chargers as a potential landing spot for the wide receiver/special teamer.

“For teams needing speed on the perimeter, Pringle can force opponents to defend differently at times,” Mueller stated. “He played for the minimum salary last year in D.C., so money should not be the hang-up.”

He also called Pringle a “good route runner” with burst off the line of scrimmage, “value after the catch” and ability as a returner — but Chiefs Kingdom should remember his skillset well.

The undrafted prospect began his NFL career in 2018 but did not play until the 2019 campaign due to injury. KC won their first Super Bowl under head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes II that season.

After two more years with the Chiefs and 55 total appearances with the organization, Pringle departed for the Chicago Bears in 2022 free agency. His receiving numbers have consistently hovered around 160 yards per season since 2019 — outside of a 650-yard breakout campaign in 2021 that included eight total touchdowns (including playoffs).

Chiefs Would Also Bring Back Core Special Teamer in Byron Pringle Re-Signing

Mahomes would likely endorse a Pringle reunion, as would special teams coordinator Dave Toub.

Ever since the NFL altered the kickoff rules, the Chiefs have been stockpiling returners. Pringle would add another creative kickoff option to the mix.

According to Pro Football Focus, Pringle logged over 130 special teams snaps in each season from 2019 through 2021. During his initial active season in KC, he recorded a career-high 247 ST snaps for Toub appearing across four different units. They were kick return, kick return coverage, punt return and punt return coverage.

Generally speaking, Pringle was credited with solid special teams marks by PFF. He earned an elite 90.1 ST grade in 2021, with a 79.9 returner score in 2020. His worst mark came in non-returner special teams units in 2020, receiving a 56.7.

On his entire career, Pringle has 8.5 special teams tackles compared to three missed tackles and two penalties. His career kick return average is an impressive 26.9 yards per attempt with one touchdown in 2020.

Pringle would join a unique collection of possible kick return talent that includes first rounder Xavier Worthy, rugby star Louis-Rees Zammit, 2023 UDFA Nikko Remigio, the shifty and elusive Kadarius Toney, return specialist Montrell Washington, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Deneric Prince and more. That makes for quite the training camp competition inside Toub’s department.

Chiefs Will Play on Christmas Day for Second Straight Season

There was big news on the morning of May 15 — and it wasn’t great if you’re a fan of keeping the holidays separate from football.

Bleacher Report NFL insider Jordan Schultz was the first to report. “Sources: The [Pittsburgh] Steelers will host the Chiefs in Week 17 on Christmas Day — a game that will be exclusively on Netflix🎄🏈,” he informed.

That means Kansas City will be forced to play on Christmas Day in back-to-back seasons. And because the holiday falls on a Wednesday in 2024, it makes for a very difficult week for families of the players and personnel.

“Based on how the Chiefs’ schedule operates with TNF, players and coaches would be away from their families on Friday, Dec. 20, with the [previous] game on Saturday, Dec. 21,” Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney noted. “They then would have to practice in some capacity Sunday, Dec. 22 and Monday, Dec. 23. Before leaving their families again on Tuesday, Dec. 24. for a game on Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25.”

Sweeney labeled this a “nightmare draw” for the Chiefs.