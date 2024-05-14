Raiders Urged to Sign Former 1st-Round Pick CB With 77-Career Starts

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t been aggressive when addressing the cornerback position this offseason. The team hasn’t added any notable veterans to the group and waited until the fourth round to add a cornerback in the draft.

Luckily for the Raiders, there are still some good options in free agency if they feel like they still need to upgrade the position group. One player to keep an eye on is former New York Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson.

“The coordinator in New York when the Giants signed Jackson was Patrick Graham, who has run the defense in Las Vegas the past two years. Graham retained his role after the ascension of Antonio Pierce, and while the Raiders improved on defense after Pierce took over as the interim coach, they have some work to do at cornerback,” Barnwell wrote in a May 14 column. “Amik Robertson left in free agency, and although Vegas got great work out of Jack Jones after he arrived in town, the third-year pro became available only after butting heads with Bill Belichick off the field in New England.

“Adding a veteran cornerback such as Jackson would take some of the pressure off Jones and Jakorian Bennett. We’re at the point in the offseason in which players can’t realistically expect significant deals, so a one-year contract for modest money should be enough to get Jackson into camp. In a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, the Raiders can never have too many solid cornerbacks.”

Is Adoree’ Jackson a Good Fit for Las Vegas Raiders?

Jackson is a logical fit for the Raiders due to his ties with Graham. He knows the defense well and should be able to be plugged in quickly. That said, it’s difficult to see how Jackson would be much of an upgrade.

The former first-round pick hasn’t played a full 16-game season since 2018 and has two interceptions combined in the last five seasons. His 48.6 Pro Football Focus grade from last season ranked 117th among cornerbacks.

Now, he’d likely not cost much so the risk in signing him is minimal. If anybody knows whether or not he’d be a good fit, it’s Graham. That said, it just seems like there are better options still available.

Other CBs Las Vegas Could Target

Jackson isn’t the only cornerback that has worked under Graham who is still available in free agent. Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was coached by Graham in 2019. He has also struggled with injuries in recent years but his peaks have been much higher than Jackson’s.

Howard has led the NFL in interceptions twice and is a four-time Pro Bowler. If he’s healthy, he could be an impact player for the Raiders. He’d likely be the best option for the team who is a free agent.

Stephon Gilmore is turning 34 during the season but he’s still playing at a high level. He could be a more appealing option than Jackson. The Raiders could also look to the trade market and try to add a big name like Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints. The team can’t choose the wrong veteran cornerback to add like they did with Marcus Peters last season, who was cut during the year due to poor play.