Raiders Strike Deal With Ex-Cowboys $57 Million WR: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders released Hunter Renfrow this offseason and never signed a replacement. The team also didn’t draft a single wide receiver. They did sign three undrafted free agents but it’s unlikely any of them will see a lot of snaps in 2024.

The Raiders have now decided to add wide receiver reinforcement. According to an April 29 X post from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Las Vegas is signing former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup to a one-year contract worth up to $3 million.

Former Cowboys WR Michael Gallup plans to sign a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the Las Vegas Raiders, per sources. pic.twitter.com/4tYHPy8lA7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2024

Gallup was released this offseason just two years into the five-year, $57.5 million contract he signed with the Cowboys before the 2022 season. While he’s had some big years, Gallup hasn’t been nearly as productive in recent seasons.

Since having 843 receiving yards in 2021, he has not had more than 500 receiving in three straight seasons. It’s difficult to pay a wide receiver $11.5 million a year if they can’t get closer to 1,000 yards consistently. Gallup has spent his entire career in Dallas up to this point but he’s just 28. He’s young enough to still be able to give the Raiders a productive season. With Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers entrenched as the top two wide receivers, Gallup could carve out a role as the WR3.

Was Signing Michael Gallup Wise for Las Vegas Raiders?

Getting Gallup for up to $3 million is a savvy move from Raiders general manager Tom Telesco. The team was very thin at wide receiver behind Adams and Meyers. Gallup getting less than 500 yards for the Cowboys was a disappointment for them but that would be a good number to expect from him in Las Vegas.

Adams, Meyers and rookie first-round pick Brock Bowers are going to command a lot of attention from defenses. That should give Gallup a chance to get open more often. He has experience playing in the slot and should be a solid replacement for Renfrow. The risk is also minimal. If Gallup shows up to camp and is getting outplayed by other wide receivers, he should be easy to cut. The Raiders needed another veteran wide receiver and this roster and Gallup was one of the best still on the market.

Las Vegas Raiders Surrounding QBs With Weapons

With the Raiders missing out on drafting a quarterback, it’s clear they want to make Gardner Minshew or Aidan O’Connell’s job a lot easier. Las Vegas has one of the most intriguing sets of skill position players in the NFL.

Bowers could be a serious Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate while Michael Mayer showed a lot of promise as a rookie. Adams is still one of the best wide receivers in the NFL while Meyers was a very good No. 2 last season.

The Raiders also used a second-round pick to get Jackson Powers-Johnson, who could be a starter at guard. Though the team doesn’t have a superstar playing quarterback, whoever ends up starting will have a lot to work with. Considering the Raiders aren’t dedicating much money to the quarterback position, it makes sense to use that extra money to load up the offense. It remains to be seen if it will lead to significant offensive improvements in 2024.