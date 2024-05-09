Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Deemed Potential Dak Prescott Replacement for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to come to an agreement on an extension with quarterback Dak Prescott. Entering his ninth season and final year of his contract, Prescott could hit the open market next offseason. Listing potential options to replace the Cowboys quarterback, K.D. Drummond of Cowboys Wire listed Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins.

“A really interesting name in all of this is Tagovailoa, who led the NFL in passing yards in 2023 after leading the league in passer rating (and TD percentage, and yards per attempt, and several other passing categories) in 2022,” Drummond wrote on May 8 in an article exploring potential Prescott replacements. “Tagovailoa is set to play 2024 under the fifth-year option and he has an absolutely loaded supporting cast as the Dolphins added Odell Beckham to Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and the Raheem Mostert-Devon Achane RB combo.

“So why would Miami let him go? The Dolphins seem like the perfect fit if Prescott is looking for a landing spot in 2025 free agency, so maybe there’s a QB shuffle between the two teams in free agency.”

The Dolphins and Cowboys are in similar situations with their quarterbacks, causing questions about what their future looks like at the position.

‘Negotiations Have Begun in Earnest’ For Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins and Tagovailoa have reportedly started discussing a potential contract, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“I’m told the negotiations have begun in earnest. The Dolphins have at least got the ball rolling,” Fowler said on an episode of Sports Center. “Typically, a team makes a contract offer the player counters, and they go from there and see if they can find a sweet spot. The next three months will be crucial.”

Despite the conversations starting, Fowler added that it isn’t ‘imminent,’ but the Dolphins are committed to getting a deal done.

“My sense is this has not graduated to something that is imminent, but the Dolphins are pretty committed to this. Their actions this offseason say they are going to pay him.”

Spotrac predicted in February that Tagovailoa would sign a four-year, $220 million contract extension with the Dolphins, which would include $105 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Spotrac projects a 4 year, $220M contract extension for #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, including $105M fully guaranteed at signing, & $165M practically guaranteed through the 2027 season. FULL BREAKDOWN: https://t.co/5J9T6KjFvG pic.twitter.com/hyWwTBKvC7 — Spotrac (@spotrac) February 28, 2024

How Tagovailoa Would Help the Dallas Cowboys

If Tagovailoa did land with the Dallas Cowboys next offseason, he’d give them a quarterback with similar statistics to Prescott.

The 26-year-old Alabama product led the league in passing yards this year, throwing for 4,624 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. Prescott, 30 years old, threw for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Similar to the Miami Dolphins, the Cowboys have high-end offensive weapons. Tagovailoa’s offense with the Dolphins features Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, two of the best wide receivers in football.

The Cowboys’ top weapons are CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and others.

While Prescott and Tagovailoa produced similar numbers last season, Tagovailoa is four years younger, which could interest the Cowboys if they decide not to pay Prescott and Tagovailoa hits the market.

Exploring replacements for Tagovailoa in January, Kinnu Singh of FanSided listed Prescott as the top option.

“Still, the 2023 NFL season was one of Prescott’s best seasons of his career. For the Dolphins, Prescott would represent an upgrade over Tua,” Singh wrote. “He has shown the ability to make passes down the field to explosive receivers and could take advantage of Miami’s dynamic playmakers on offense.”

A scenario where both teams flip quarterbacks isn’t often seen, but it wouldn’t be the craziest outcome given the situation.