Former $65 Million Dolphins Starting Edge Named Fit for Raiders

The Miami Dolphins released Emmanuel Ogbah earlier in the offseason, making him a free agent. Ogbah, who once signed a four-year, $65.4 million contract, still remains on the market searching for his next team. Looking at the best team fits for remaining free agents, Matt Bowen of ESPN listed Ogbah as a fit for the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Maxx Crosby is a blue-chip player, and I see Malcolm Koonce as an ascending talent,” Bowen wrote in his May 20 column exploring best fits for top remaining NFL free agents. “That gives the Raiders two productive edge defenders to pair with newly signed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

“That said, there’s still room for a rotational pass-rusher, which opens the door for Ogbah. He logged five sacks in Miami last season, and he has totaled 42 over his eight seasons in the league. You can never have too many pass-rushers when you play in the same division as Patrick Mahomes.”

The Raiders signed another former Dolphins defensive player in the offseason when they landed Christian Wilkins, so adding someone who Wilkins is familiar with could be something that interests them.

Why the Miami Dolphins Cut Emmanuel Ogbah

The Miami Dolphins were in a tough position in terms of cap space this offseason, making it necessary for them to make moves to create cap space. By releasing the edge rusher, the Dolphins cleared $13.7 million in cap space.

With the Ogbah move and other releases throughout the offseason, the Dolphins were able to land players who should help their defense this season. While losing Wilkins to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency was a huge deal, they landed Jordan Poyer, Shaquil Barrett, Jordyn Brooks, Kendall Fuller, and other high-level defensive players.

Ogbah’s a good player, evident by his 2021 season when he posted nine sacks, but dealt with injuries in 2022 and only started in one game after being a nearly every game starter in his first two seasons with the Dolphins.

In the 2023-24 season, the 30-year-old posted 5.5 sacks in the 15 games he played, which included one start.

What Ogbah Would Bring the Las Vegas Raiders

In a defense that looks to have the chance to be one of the top in football, the Las Vegas Raiders adding another veteran who can do what Ogbah does would make their unit even better.

Ogbah doesn’t need to be a starter to be productive, as seen last season, but the Raiders could also view him as one as he had an elite season the last time he did start. Playing in a loaded AFC West, the Raiders will be tasked with playing Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert twice a year. Adding as much as they can on the defensive end should be a priority.

At the very least, Ogbah could give them insurance as a backup.

Nick Pedone of Pro Football Network listed Ogbah as one of the top remaining free agents on March 23.

“While Christian Wilkins received all of the headlines this free agency, Emmanuel Ogbah was a very important piece to Miami’s defensive line.

“At this stage of his career, Ogbah’s best fit is likely as a rotational defensive end, but that’s a valuable role to play on playoff teams,” Pedone wrote. “Ogbah has started 71 games in his career and has 42.5 sacks. He would be a valued addition to a rebuilding defense or a key rotation piece on a championship defense.”