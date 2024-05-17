Patrick Mahomes’ 3-Word Message to Wife After Chiefs Kicker’s Speech

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes flew to New York City to support his wife, Brittany Mahomes, on Thursday, May 16.

The Mahomes celebrated Brittany’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut at the magazine’s 60th anniversary celebration at the Hard Rock Hotel. Mahomes paid tribute to his wife’s accomplishment on Instagram and wrote, “proud of you❤️ @brittanylynne.”

The comments section immediately blew up on the heels of Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker‘s viral commencement speech at Benedictine College. One fan wrote, “A MAN SUPPORTING A WORKING WOMAN… iconic!!!” Another person added, “Because she is more than just a wife and mother 👏👏👏👏 ❤️.”

One woman commented, “COUPLE GOALSSSS!!! ❤️👏 always showing up for his wifey! 🥹.” A large faction of Chiefs Kingdom is reeling following Butker’s comments about women and his wife.

Butker told the graduating class at the small Catholic school on May 11, “I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolic lies told to you. Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother,” he said. “It cannot be overstated that all my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.”

The Benedictine Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica denounced Butker’s speech in a statement, particularly the “homemaker” claim.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Brittany Mahomes Being a ‘Businesswoman’



The three-time Super Bowl MVP, who shares two children with Brittany, regularly hypes up his wife. While appearing on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast earlier this month, he gushed over her latest accomplishments.

“It was awesome,” Mahomes said of her SI Swimsuit debut. “I was happy for her.” The quarterback revealed that Brittany asked his opinion before agreeing to do the photoshoot. “I was like, ‘Go do it, man,'” he recalled. “Go show what a mother of two can look and be — not only how she looks, but the way she co-owns the Kansas City Current and has done these ventures by herself now, become this businesswoman herself.”

Mahomes also credited much of his success to having Brittany by his side. “I think people don’t even realize how much she does,” he said. “Taking care of the day-to-day stuff and making it so where I can focus on football, focus on my craft and everything like that. Just being a hall-of-fame mom and a hall-of-fame wife.

“It makes things a lot easier when you get to come home and your best friend is there. You just hang out. It makes you want to be there all the time and she pushes me to be great.”

Patrick Mahomes Championed Brittany Being the Co-Owner of the KC Current

While Butker’s speech received a ton of support from conservatives, numerous observers grappled over the kicker’s latest comments — with USA Today’s Scooby Axson interpreting them as “telling women to get back in the kitchen.”

However, not all Chiefs players have the same views. Mahomes proudly bragged about his wife elevating women’s sports at the TIME 100 Gala. “Tonight,” he began. “I’d like to raise a glass to a new era in sports. An era when the women’s game is finally getting the attention it deserves.”

“For a long time, there was this well-meaning, but patronizing idea that you should care about the women’s sports because that aligns with your values… but the real reason you should care about women’s sports, is because they’re incredible.

“As a co-owner of the Kansas City Current, my wife Brittany, is working hard to grow women’s soccer and broaden the path for the next generation for young athletes like our daughter.”