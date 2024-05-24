‘Realistic’ Dolphins Trade Target Solves One of Biggest Remaining Needs

When you think of the Miami Dolphins’ remaining team needs after free agency and the draft, cornerback isn’t necessarily the first position that comes to mind with veterans Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller sitting atop the depth chart.

But when you dive deeper into Miami’s secondary depth, questions begin to arise. Eli Apple is a free agent. Kader Kohou allowed a passer rating of 132.9 when targeted last year according to Pro Football Focus. And 2023 second rounder Cam Smith played a total of 20 snaps on defense as a rookie.

The reality is that the Dolphins could use a more reliable upgrade at CB3/nickel if they see themselves as a Super Bowl contender in 2024. Just look at the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens or San Francisco 49ers, who flaunt some of the deepest rosters in the entire NFL on both sides of the football.

On May 13, Bleacher Report analyst Alex Ballentine suggested a solution to this problem — which he referred to as one of the Dolphins’ biggest remaining needs — and it involved pursuing a “realistic” trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for veteran cornerback James Bradberry.

“[Miami] could stand to look at additional options at cornerback,” Ballentine began, pointing out that the Dolphins are one injury away from Kohou or Smith starting on the outside.

“James Bradberry could be an intriguing option,” the writer continued. “The Eagles could save money by trading him after June 1. He had a disappointing 2023 season but was instrumental to the Eagles’ success in 2022. His salary is only $1.2 million.”

Ballentine also noted that Bradberry would “give [Miami] a third option on the outside and allow the flexibility to move Ramsey into the slot if the situation calls for it.”

Dolphins Will Have More Cap Space After June 1

The Dolphins currently only have a little over $1.836 million in available cap space according to Over the Cap. This amount ranks third lowest in the league on May 23.

However, Miami is about to get an influx of cap space in June.

When the Dolphins designated starting cornerback Xavien Howard as a post-June 1 release on February 23, they secured an additional $18.5 million in cap space as soon as the departure becomes official. That day is almost here.

Once Howard’s contract clears off the books, Miami will have some spending money once again. They could use some of it on a player like Bradberry — who only carries a cap hit of just over $4.3 million this season.

The rest could go toward shoring up the interior offensive line or finding another defensive tackle to help replace Christian Wilkins.

Eagles Already Replaced James Bradberry in the Draft

Bradberry certainly profiles as a potential trade candidate. The Eagles stacked up on young cornerback talent in the draft, selecting Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean with their first two picks.

Keep in mind that most saw DeJean as a first-round prospect ahead of the draft despite his unexpected slide to 40th overall.

With veterans Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox also on the roster, this all makes Bradberry very expendable so long as Miami is willing to take on his contract.

As mentioned above, Bradberry won’t cost much in 2024 but his cap hit does increase to $7.8 million-plus in 2025 and over $20 million in void money in 2026. Philadelphia would likely be forced to help with this future cost to get more of a return, but it’s possible the two parties could work something out.

Bradberry has been up and down in coverage the past three seasons according to PFF, with a stellar year in 2022 sandwiched by two sub-par performances in 2021 and 2023.

In his elite 2022 campaign, the veteran only allowed a passer rating of 51.8 when targeted, with four interceptions and 12 pass breakups compared to two touchdowns against and 10.6 yards per reception. Opposing pass-catchers were also held to a 46.9% reception rate that season.

The other two years were up over 60% in reception rate and over 100.0 in passer rating allowed. Bradberry still registered a decent amount of pass breakups (22 total split between the two campaigns) and interceptions (four in 2021, one in 2023), but his touchdown numbers ballooned.

Bradberry allowed eight TDs in 2021 and 10 in 2023, the two highest totals of his career by far. He was also charged with five penalties in each season compared to just three penalties in 2022.