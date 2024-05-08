Dolphins Rookie Called ‘Sleeper Pick’ Ahead of 2024 Season

The Miami Dolphins selected two new wide receivers during the 2024 NFL Draft, and they both share the same last name.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier landed Virginia transfer Malik Washington in round six before getting USC wideout Tahj Washington in round seven. So far, both picks have earned rave reviews.

Malik Washington was recently called a top “sleeper” selection by veteran USA Today Sports Touchdown Wire analyst Doug Farrar on May 4. “Head coach Mike McDaniel wants speed on the field no matter what, and that’s what he got in Virginia receiver Malik Washington,” the writer began.

Continuing: “When you watch Washington’s tape, [McDaniel’s] excitement is easy to understand. The 5’8½” 191-pound receiver ran a 4.47 40-yard dash at the scouting combine, but he’s much faster on the field, especially the middle of the field, and especially after the catch.”

“Washington led all receivers in the 2024 draft class with 710 yards after the catch, and now, McDaniel gets to envision Washington doing his thing with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle burning opposing defenses with vertical routes,” Farrar went on. “Opposing defenses won’t be quite as excited about all that.”

Malik Washington Wants to Let His YAC Ability ‘Shine Through’ With Dolphins

While discussing his landing spot in Miami, Malik Washington appeared very aware that his skillset should work well within this offense.

“I think the way that they run their offense, the motions, the different ways they use people to get open and allow them to be themselves, allow them to work, I think that is very beneficial to me,” Washington said during his introductory press conference on April 27.

Adding: “Just getting a chance to find some underneath routes, find some ways to get open and let that YAC — a big piece of my game — let that shine through.”

Washington’s productivity exploded in Virginia in 2023. After gradually developing into a 550-700-yard pass-catcher at Northwestern, the speedster put up over 1,400 receiving yards with the Cavaliers.

That total stemmed from a 110-catch campaign that included nine touchdowns and an average of 13.0 yards per reception.

Ex-NFL DB Turned Analyst Says Tahj Washington Will Have ‘Major Impact’ by Year 3

With Malik Washington earning “sleeper” praise inside a deep WR room that just signed Odell Beckham Jr., you’d think Tahj Washington might have the odds stacked against him.

However, the second Washington pick is getting just as much love as the first.

Former NFL defensive back Louis Riddick — an ESPN analyst that covers college football, as well as NFL — highlighted the seventh rounder as a “favorite non-first round selection” that could become a “major impact player by year 3 or sooner.”

Like Malik Washington, Tahj isn’t the tallest wide receiver, weighing in at 5-foot-10 and 174 pounds.

“[Tahj] Washington’s measurables could work against him during the evaluation process, but his competitiveness and consistency should balance that out somewhat,” NFL Network scouting expert Lance Zierlein voiced ahead of the draft.

Reasoning: “He is a slot-only prospect with ordinary burst but above-average route acumen [that] rarely creates big separation windows but makes up for it with an impressive win rate on contested catches. He’s fearless into the middle of the field and is a willing run blocker out of three-wide receiver sets.”

Based on these assessments, not only do Malik and Tahj have identical last names, but their respective games aren’t far off from one another either.

“Washington is a talented return man and has some real dog in him on coverage teams,” Zierlein concluded at the time. “He should go on Day 3 and will fight for a roster spot as a WR5 with special teams value.”