Vikings Poised to Part Ways With $17 Million Vet to Land Budding All-Pro

If the Minnesota Vikings let veteran cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. play out the final year of his contract this season, San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Charvarius Ward could be on the other side of free agency.

Bleacher Report’s scouting department named Ward as a potential replacement for Murphy if the Vikings are not sold on re-signing him. Murphy joined the Vikings in 2023 by signing a two-year, $17.5 million deal that expires after this upcoming season.

This season is a make-or-break year for Murphy, who the Vikings signed to be the team’s slot cornerback but was moved outside due to depth issues. Brian Flores revealed that he hopes to play Murphy more in the slot this year, saying Murphy played more outside because “that’s where we needed him.”

Murphy, 26, led the team with three interceptions last year but left much to be desired in coverage, allowing a 102.0 passer rating when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Ward doesn’t have the same position versatility, but his talent is undeniable. He could be a more valuable asset to the Vikings secondary that saw safeties Camryn Bynum, a converted college cornerback, and Josh Metellus play more snaps in the slot than Murphy last year.

49ers’ Charvarius Ward’s Pro Bowl, All-Pro Honors in 2024

Last season was a breakout year for Ward, 28, who has steadily climbed the NFL ranks since going undrafted in 2018.

Garnering Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro Honors, Ward earned an 84.7 overall defensive grade from PFF and posted the fourth-highest coverage grade (86.5) of any cornerback in the league. He proved to be a reliable tackler, ranking seventh in tackles (71) with a solid 8.0% missed tackle rate.

“The 49ers could rely on Ward in coverage in 2023. Forcing 21 incompletions and hauling in five interceptions, he also was one of the best tacklers in coverage, with 20 pass stops. Ward set a career low in passer rating allowed (59.2), as opposing quarterbacks were better off looking elsewhere when attacking the 49ers’ secondary,” PFF’s John Kosko wrote.

While Ward is considered one of the best press corners in the league, he also played 68.4% of his snaps in zone coverage.

A player of Ward’s talent likely wouldn’t reach free agency under ideal circumstances, but with the 49ers $38 million over the projected 2025 salary cap, they’ll have to part ways with several talented players next season — especially with Brock Purdy due for an extension as well.

Vikings, CB Khyree Jackson Deemed a Top-5 Rookie Fit

The Vikings had an aggressive 2024 draft and it is looking promising with pundits taking notice.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso ranked the 10 best “rookie-team fits,” and fourth-round rookie Khyree Jackson was named the No. 5 best fit due his talent and what Flores’ scheme demands of its cornerbacks.

From Trapasso: