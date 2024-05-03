Vikings Bring Trailblazing Former Basketball ‘Prodigy’ in for Minicamp Look

The Minnesota Vikings aren’t taking any shortcuts to fleshing out their roster.

With rookie minicamp, OTAs, and mandatory minicamp all coming up in the weeks ahead, there are plenty of opportunities for players to step up. And the Vikings are bringing in one of the more intriguing options at this stage, tight end Sammis Reyes.

“Sammis Reyes is going to the #Vikings minicamp per a source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on May 2.

Wilson does not specify which minicamp Reyes is attending. But the Vikings’ rookie minicamp runs from May 10-12 while the team’s mandatory minicamp is from June 4-6.

Reyes, 28, has been outspoken about his efforts to further the game for Chileans.

“Chileans have a lot of pride we work really hard,” Reyes told reporters in June 2023 while trying to make the Jacksonville Jaguars roster. “It’s an honor for me to be here. But I know I’m setting the stage for the guys that come next, hopefully. There’s never been another one. I’m the only one that’s played in the NFL. So, hopefully, we can pave the way for the next one.”

Reyes entered the league in 2020 after spending his collegiate career with hopes of making the NBA. He was considered a “prodigy,” making the U15 and U17 Chilean National Basketball team after dominating at the lower levels, per Commanders.com’s Keith Stackpole in 2021.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound athlete – who practiced at edge and tight end in high school – showcased himself at the University of Florida pro day that year.

He joined the Washington Commanders as a tight end and appeared in 11 games with one start.

Reyes, who has two tackles as his only stats, received an opportunity on the Chicago Bears practice squad. The Bears coaches moved him back to defensive end, though he never got in a game.

T.J. Hockenson Avoids Timeline on Recovery

Reyes joins a Vikings tight end room that includes Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse, and undrafted rookie free agent Trey Knox, a hybrid receiver.

Hockenson is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL, and his return date remains unclear. He was positive when speaking about his recovery. But he declined to put himself on a definitive timeline to get back.

“It’s good,” Hockenson told reporters on April 14.

“It’s definitely been a process throughout the time, throughout these months or however long it’s been. You kind of lose track when you’re attacking each day. It’s been really good though. You kind of – you look at things a little differently. You kind of itch to get back out there and stuff. But just attacking it day by day.”

Hockenson was injured on a hit to the knee by Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph, who sidelined Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee in a similar fashion in the postseason. Joseph was not fined for either hit.

Pressed on if he would be ready by Week 1, Hockenson stayed optimistically ambiguous.

“I think anything is possible,” Hockenson said. “I’m definitely not going to put a timeline on just because I haven’t really looked at the whole aspect of things.”

Vikings Could Present Opportunity for Sammis Reyes

That could present an opportunity for the uber-athletic Reyes to finally catch on in a Vikings offensive scheme that does well to maximize its playmakers. Even if it is a small part of a platoon situation until Hockenson returns, Reyes has a chance to make an early impression.

Hockenson finished last season with career-high marks of 95 receptions, 960 yards, and five touchdowns. A two-time Pro Bowler, he is in Year 2 of a four-year, $66 million contract. There is an out after the 2025 season.

But the Vikings offense was not the same without Hockenson.

Be it Reyes or any of the Vikings’ other options, someone will have to step up to take pressure off Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison on the outside.