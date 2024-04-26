Patriots’ Drake Maye Gave Perfect Answer to Tom Brady Question

Drake Maye passed his first test as quarterback for the New England Patriots without even taking the field. The player selected third overall in the 2024 NFL draft gave the perfect answer to inevitable questions about his chances of emulating what Tom Brady achieved for the franchise.

Speaking to reporters after hearing his named called on Thursday, April 25, Maye made it clear, “Tom Brady’s the G.O.A.T. It’s easy to say that. He’s the best that ever played this game. I’m not going to be Tom Brady. So, I’m just going to try to be Drake Maye, and from there, I’m just trying to learn from him, hopefully get to know him a little bit. Other than that, just try to soak it up, be a sponge and try to learn all I can from him. He’s the man of that town,” per NBC Sports Boston.

It was the perfect verbal nod to respect for Brady, confidence in his own ability and tempering expectations. The coolness under relative fire Maye showed in the face of the spectre of Brady’s legacy bodes well for the Pats and their potential next franchise QB.

Drake Maye Gave Sensible Reply to Tom Brady Questions

Had Maye boldly proclaimed his intention to surpass Brady’s six-Super Bowl legacy, some would have applauded the 21-year-old’s swagger. Many others, though, would have raise an eyebrow at a rookie trying to run before he can walk in NFL terms.

There’s a fine line between confidence and an unchecked ego. A line Maye wisely decided not to traverse.

He was always going to be asked about Brady. What TB12 achieved in New England will loom of every Patriots signal-caller who follows him.

It’s part of the reason why the franchise has had such a hard time replacing Brady since he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Maye gets the next chance after Mac Jones faltered.

The chances of Maye making good are strong, according to Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar. He believes Maye “walks into the building in Foxboro with more to offer than Jones ever did.”

While his physical skills may be superior to those of Jones, Maye might not be under pressure to start right away. Not with familiar veteran Jacoby Brissett already on the roster.

Jacoby Brissett Will Be Key for Drake Maye

Maye sounds like he knows his first task will be trying to take the starting job from Brissett. The rookie told reporters Brissett’s “awesome. He’s been so many different places, so many different offenses. I think he’s been in this offense before with Coach [Alex] Van Pelt, and I’m just looking forward to getting to learn from him. I know he’s an old guy, old vet, and he can still play. So, I’m looking forward to contributing in any way, I’m looking forward to getting to see him, and I know he’s the man,” per a transcript from Patriots.com.

That line about Brissett being “the man” is significant. It makes it sound as if there’s a plan for Brissett to start early while Maye watches and learns.

The strategy is smart in theory, but it would be something of an anti-climax after the Pats used a top-three pick to solve longstanding woes at football’s most important position. There’s a belief Maye is ready to play right away, with none other than 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud emphatic about his skills.

Stroud’s endorsement has weight, but so does the Patriots exploring a trade for Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers before the draft. Trying to engineer that deal shows the Pats maybe crave the security of an established passer, at least for this year.

Perhaps installing a veteran was the plan all along. Yet, when Maye was still available at No. 3, his potential to turnaround the franchise was deemed too good to ignore.

So far, Maye is acting and sounding like he’ll be up to the task.