Patriots Ink Breakout D-Lineman to Largest “Non-Brady” Deal in Franchise History

The New England Patriots have solidified their defensive lineup for the foreseeable future by securing defensive lineman Christian Barmore with a significant four-year contract extension. The deal, valued at $92 million, underscores the team’s commitment to retaining one of their most formidable defenders for the long term. The deal is the largest “non-Tom Brady” contract in Patriots history.

Christian Barmore’s new deal in New England is the largest non-Tom-Brady contract in Patriots franchise history. pic.twitter.com/9drq0ooV9a — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2024

The Patriots’ commitment to taking care of their players has been evident throughout this offseason, and that trend has persisted in the aftermath of the draft. Sources, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter and the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed, were among the first to break the news of Barmore’s extension, highlighting the significance of this move for the team’s future.

Barmore, drafted in the second round in 2021, is fresh off his most impressive season yet. He showcased his star power with 8.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, and a career-high 64 tackles. His impact extended beyond the stat sheet, as evidenced by his impressive 49 pressures, tying for the 14th most among interior linemen, according to Pro Football Focus.

Standout DT Christian Barmore and the Patriots reached agreement on a four-year deal with a maximum value of $92 million. The deal was negotiated and confirmed by Nicole Lynn, of Klutch Sports. https://t.co/eBmfg3n6YN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2024

Eliot Wolf Continues to Solidify Patriots Roster

Eliot Wolf, the New England Patriots’ de facto general manager, and the new executive regime have put an emphasis on building a core around players who have been in the building and have already contributed at a high level. It’s the faster way to a full rebuild of the Patriots roster.

The Patriots are doubling down on securing their core players for the long haul. Barmore joins Kyle Dugger as two defensive staples who have received extensions. Additionally, they’ve ensured continuity by re-signing a host of pivotal players, including WR Kendrick Bourne, TE Hunter Henry, RT Mike Onwenu, LB Josh Uche, and LB Anfernee Jennings.

The Patriots have also brought in quarterback Jacoby Brissett and running back Antonio Gibson to add to their roster depth. These additions and the highly praised draft the Patriots just had indicate that the roster rebuild is well underway.

Barmore Has Awesome Reaction to Lucrative Contract Extension

Rumors have been swirling for most of the offseason that the Patriots were planning on negotiating an extension with Barmore. First came the Dugger extension, and then came the news of Mike Onwneu and Hunter Henry agreeing to stay in New England. It felt a bit like Barmore was on the back burner.

But it appears the Patriots wanted to take some time to focus on the draft, and once that was underway, they came to the table to discuss an extension with Barmore. On April 25, ESPN insider Mike Reiss reported that the New England Patriots were engaged in active and “motivated” discussions regarding a contract extension for Barmore. Finally, a deal has been secured, and Patriots nation is thrilled with the extension.

3 Patriots reporting nuggets on 3 topics: 🏈Draft: At 34, team has explored what it could look like to jump into back half of 1st round. 🏈Contracts: Active extension discussions with DT Christian Barmore. Motivated. 🏈Offseason program: WR K.J. Osborn makes early impression. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 25, 2024

But it appears no one is happier than Barmore, and with good reason. The star defensive tackle took to Instagram to show how excited he was that an agreement had been met and that New England would be home for the foreseeable future.