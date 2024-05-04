‘Division II Version of Drake London’ Rated Giants’ Best Undrafted Free Agent

The “Division II version of Drake London” has been rated as the best of the New York Giants’ undrafted free-agent class. They took fliers on eight rookies who went unselected during the 2024 NFL draft, but “explosive” wide receiver John Jiles is already deemed as one to watch and is earning comparison to Atlanta Falcons’ wideout London, the eighth player drafted in 2022.

That comp comes from Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic. She believes “Jiles is rough around the edges as a route runner, but he looks like the Division II version of Drake London on tape with his height/weight/speed (4.56 40-yard dash) and ball skills. There is talent here worth developing.”

Jiles’ potential to develop has also been noticed by Carroll’s colleagues Nick Baumgardner and Scott Dochterman. They view the wideout as “a powerful and explosive X receiver with 34 3/8-inch arms and an awareness of how to use his frame in the air.”

Baumgardner and Dochterman believe Jiles is “a project but one who could be worth the time,” following a prolific and record-setting season at West Florida.

Drake London-Style John Jiles Has Chance With Giants

Jiles transferred from Virginia Union in 2023 and didn’t waste time setting a new college benchmark for receiving yards, per UWF Football.

Ultimately, the dynamic pass-catcher “broke the program record for receiving yards in a single season with 1,255 yards” in only 12 games, according to Ben Grieco of the Pensacola News Journal.

Just as impressive were the 16 touchdown catches Jiles reeled in for the Argos. Many of those scores were the result of what NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein dubbed “arms like vines,” along with a “ridiculous catch radius.”

Playing Division II football likely harmed Jiles’ draft stock, despite his impressive numbers. Yet, Zierlein also noted how the receiver is “a sloppy route-runner and lacks NFL long speed.”

Naturally, there are deficiencies in Jiles’ game, but the 6-foot-2, 219-pounder gives the Giants a big-bodied wideout who can present size mismatches on the perimeter. It’s a role London, all 6-foot-4 and 213 pounds of him, has filled for the Falcons with plays like this barely believable catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

A receiver of this type is otherwise lacking among the Giants’ unit of pass-catchers, even after Big Blue used the sixth-overall pick to select LSU burner Malik Nabers.

Giants Still Need Consistent Outside Target

Selecting Nabers added the run-after-catch dynamism the Giants were lacking. His breakaway talents can be used from anywhere on the field, including the slot, but the Giants still need a consistent target on the outside.

Veteran Darius Slayton has tried to provide it, but the 27-year-old wants his contract restructured. Slayton remains “confident we’ll come to a resolution real soon,” per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

The Giants might bring Slayton back, but a lot could depend on what this regime thinks about Jalin Hyatt. Last season’s third-round pick struggled for reps, but he possesses legitimate deep speed.

Hyatt welcomed the selection of Nabers, but the second-year pro needs to take a significant step forward. Otherwise, Hyatt could find himself usurped by Jiles or the latter’s fellow undrafted receiver Ayir Asante.

He’s another intriguing member of the Giants’ undrafted group that also features a potential hidden gem along the offensive line.